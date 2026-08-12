Georgia Bulldogs Here’s what stood out from Mike Bobo’s comments on Georgia offensive plans Bobo: ‘That’s what we’re in the midst of doing right now, trying to find out who we are.’ Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo watches quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throw a pass during their first football practice at the University of Georgia practice facility, Wednesday, August 5, 2026, in Athens, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Connor Riley 53 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Mike Bobo has a different look this year as Georgia’s offensive coordinator. The coaching veteran walked up to the podium on Wednesday sporting a mustache. It was something started by his position group, as all of Georgia’s quarterbacks are also growing out their upper lip hair. “They said I’m soft if I was gonna shave it before I came in here today, so I didn’t shave it,” Bobo said. “I thought about it.” In addition to his facial hair, Georgia’s offense will also have a distinct look this season. Bobo knows he has a lot of key pieces to replace from last season, chiefly star receiver Zachariah Branch.

As for who takes over for Georgia’s single-season receiving leader, the play-caller is still waiting on multiple players to emerge. “We lost a lot of production,” Bobo said. “A lot of that production was Zachariah Branch. We lost a lot of experience last year with some skill players, the four receivers and the tight end. That’s what we’re in the midst of doing right now, trying to find out who we are.” While questions exist at wide receiver, Bobo won’t have to deal with some of the same constraints he did last season. Quarterback Gunner Stockton is more experienced, having started 14 games last season. And for all the questions about the passing offense, Georgia will always be built around its rushing offense.

“That method of winning football games is never going to change here at the University of Georgia under coach (Kirby) Smart,” Bobo said. “But as an offense, besides running the ball, how are we going to be explosive? Who’s going to get those touches? That’s our job as coaches to figure that out.”

Bobo did note that Georgia has only had six practices to this point, and only one in full pads. While the season inches closer, there’s still time to figure out how it will emerge this season for Georgia. Gunner Stockton is not Josh Allen Josh Allen is perhaps the most physically gifted quarterback in the NFL. He’s won an MVP award and led the Buffalo Bills to a slew of playoff appearances. When Bobo looks at his current quarterback room, none of his quarterbacks possess the same athletic abilities. And the Georgia play-caller isn’t afraid to let his group know. “Right before I came in here, we were watching NFL scrambles of guys making plays, scrambling the pocket, keeping their eyes downfield,” Bobo said. “And Josh Allen makes this unbelievable throw. And my quote in there to those guys was, ‘Don’t overestimate your ability. You’re not Josh Allen. You can’t make that throw.’ So you gotta know what you can and can’t do.”

While Stockton may not have a cannon of an arm, Bobo acknowledges his returning quarterback brings a lot to the table. Stockton had a lot thrown at him in 2025. Those experiences will only help his growth this fall. “The thing I love about Gunner, we all know his toughness,” Bobo said. “We see that toughness, but this guy never thinks he’s arrived. He’s always willing to listen. He’s always willing to take coaching, whether it’s in a film room or sometimes it’s hard coaching on the field. He’s not sensitive. He wants to do what’s best for the team.” For all Allen has accomplished for Buffalo, he’s yet to win a championship. Bobo knows Stockton is good enough to do so for Georgia this season, provided he continues to take steps forward. Can Georgia get the tight ends more involved? For all the talk of the talent in the Georgia tight end room, the group didn’t exactly produce as an elite unit last season.

Even with 2026 third-round pick Oscar Delp, Georgia’s tight ends had only 43 receptions. There’s been plenty of talk about what this group brings back. Lawson Luckie is one of the more experienced players on the team, while Elyiss Williams and Ethan Barbour seem primed for breakouts as they enter their second seasons. Perhaps the biggest difference-maker could be Jaden Reddell. He’s entering his third season at Georgia, and the light seems to have fully come on at this point. He was one of the stars of Georgia’s spring game and has followed it up with strong showings during practice so far. Reddell is Georgia’s most gifted tight end when it comes to accumulating yards after the catch.

“Reddell got a little action last year,” Bobo said. “The two young freshmen played a little bit last year. So I feel good about that room because we’ve got some depth and we have good competition. And when you have depth and good competition, those guys usually find their way on the field.” Bobo knows he’s got a lot of young talent at both receiver and tight end. He’s going to need both of those position groups to grow quickly if this offense is to start the season fast. “It’s not just necessarily the receiver position,” Bobo said. “It’s not just the tight end position. It’s trying to figure out a balance of what we do best as an offense, what our quarterbacks do best as an offense, and where we’re going to tailor who and how we’re going to try to get touches to those people.” Georgia offense to be more aggressive Georgia has made being more explosive offensively a constant talking point this offseason. Defensive backs coach Travaris Robinson used a different word when talking about Bobo’s offense.

“He told me that he was going to be aggressive this year on offense and (in) everything he does,” Robinson said. “But Bobo is a really, really, really phenomenal coach, very creative. We’re doing a lot of different things on offense right now, and it’s challenging the defense, and it’s good for the defense.” Georgia took a very deliberate approach on offense last season. Stockton was asked to limit mistakes, something he was almost too good at. While he threw just six interceptions, the lack of aggression left a lot of plays on the field. Stockton is great at creating explosive plays out of structure. The challenge from Bobo to his quarterback this fall is to do a better job of making big plays within the called play.