AJC Varsity GIAA preseason all-state: UGA commit not only D-I prospect here

Tristan Robinson, a junior running back from Brentwood in Sandersville, has gained 2,895 all-purpose yards and scored 41 touchdowns in his two varsity seasons. He has reported offers from North Carolina, Georgia Southern and Central Florida. (Courtesy of the Georgia Independent Athletic Association)

Best player: Asa Wall, a tight end and linebacker, put up arcade numbers as a sophomore on John Milledge Academy’s 2025 championship team. Wall had 47 receptions for 941 yards and 10 touchdowns, 52 pancake blocks, 70 carries for 656 yards and 15 touchdowns, 96 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, five sacks and a blocked field goal.

Ahead of the 2026 football season, AJC Varsity is announcing our preseason all-state teams. Today, we announce the Georgia Independent Athletic Association team.

Most highly recruited: Wall is a consensus Top 150 national recruit and the highest-rated prospect this century from the Georgia Independent School Association, which created the GIAA to run GISA athletics in 2021. He committed to Georgia in November. His father, John Milledge coach J.T. Wall, is a former Georgia and NFL fullback.

Best position: Wide receiver. Billy Crider of Bulloch Academy and Win Hoots of Westfield are committed to Georgia Southern. Crider is a big target at nearly 6-foot-4, and Hoots is a speedster, a state champion in the 100 meters (10.84 seconds) and 200 meters (22.24).

That’s interesting: Tied with Hoots for best name is Success Nwabude, a Top 400 national recruit from Athens Christian who committed to Georgia Tech in June. He’s the top senior recruit in the GIAA. Other GIAA players here with offers include two from Brentwood: Tristan Robinson from North Carolina, Georgia Southern and Central Florida, and Baylor Cobb from Richmond. Braylon Cone is committed to Kennesaw State.

Snubbed: Briarwood’s Cutler Fleming is coming off a season of 2,019 passing yards, 1,350 rushing yards and 39 total touchdowns on a 9-3 team. The quarterbacks chosen here, Brookstone’s Broughton Branch and Valwood’s Stanton Beverly, played in higher classes. Beverly transferred this offseason from Frederica Academy to Valwood, the team Frederica beat in GIAA quarterfinals last season.