FOUR QUESTIONS AJC Super 11 players reveal their nonfootball hidden talents Among the elite football players are a model, a cook, a tuba player and a Rubik’s cube savant. 2026 AJC Super 11 Kell running back Quinterrius “Moonie” Gipson poses for a portrait at Kell High School on Thursday, July 30, 2026, in Marietta, Ga. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Todd Holcomb 59 minutes ago Share

Today’s Four Questions interview is really just one: Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? It was asked to each member of the AJC Super 11 players who were revealed this month. Here are four of the best answers to that question. Blessed Trinity linebacker David “DJ” Jacobs: “I love modeling. Interacting with a different kind of group of people. I’ve come from a football side, and interacting with different folks from everywhere is something kind of cool about it, everything that goes into it. I’ve done two or three (modeling sessions). I want to go to Paris one day and do a fashion deal there. It’s on the bucket list.”

Note: Jacobs isn’t best known as a model, but he did model this pose during the AJC Super 11 photo shoot. AJC Super 11 player David "DJ" Jacobs of Blessed Trinity stood for this portrait at his high school this summer. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) Stephenson edge Kwame “KJ” Green Jr.: “I’m a great a cook, and I think I’m a pretty solid golfer. (My best dish is) surf and turf. That’s the go-to, or lasagna if I’m feeling something quick. Not too hard, not too easy.”

Note: Surf and turf is food that combines seafood (surf) with red meat (turf). Kell running back Moonie Gipson: “I can solve a Rubik’s Cube in under 30 seconds. Every time. When I got hurt, I found a hobby, and I had to learn a Rubik’s Cube really fast.”