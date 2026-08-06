AJC Varsity Super 11 Jaden Upshaw Q&A: Lee County WR ‘could’ve been like Steph Curry’ The Texas A&M commit reveals the most underrated player on his team and the best player from Georgia he had ever faced. AJC Super 11 selection Jaden Upshaw, a wide receiver from Lee County, has committed to Texas A&M. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

By Jack Leo Aug 6, 2026 Share

The AJC Super 11 has recognized Georgia’s 11 best high school senior football players every year since 1985. Football legends like Charlie Ward, Travis Hunter and Eric Berry headline a distinguished legacy that continues in 2026. Receiver Jaden Upshaw is the fourth Super 11 selection from Lee County. He joins DL Aubrey Solomon (2016), S Otis Reese (2017) and RB Ousmane Kromah (2024). Upshaw hauled in 47 receptions for 902 yards and eight touchdowns last season. The Texas A&M commitment answered questions ranging from the games he’s most excited for to his favorite play on film. Loading... How would you describe your play style, and what do you think opposing coaches see when they prepare to play you?

“We’re definitely going to put safety help over the top. Corner, we’re at least going to put him 10-12 yards off the ball so he can come off the ball and backpedal. We’ll give up the short stuff, but they’re not taking the deep stuff. We’re going against probably one of the better receivers in the state. Very aggressive and can attack the ball at all three points. A great blocker.” Which game are you looking forward to most this year? “Miami Carol City (of Florida) and (Thomas County Central). Miami Carol City, they’ve got all the hype since they’ve got all the big-time recruits that have transferred in, and TCC, just the rival game.” What is your favorite high school memory to date?

“Probably my 10th grade year. I was playing with (former Lee County quarterback Weston Bryan). I caught a hitch from Weston, made one guy miss and took it about, like, 55, 60 yards. (It’s my favorite) because my 10th grade year, I wasn’t making moves. I was just catching the ball. But that game, got upfield and scored.”

What is your advice to younger players around the state that are starting to get recruited? “Stay humble and take it all in because it’s definitely fun. I went on almost every trip to probably over 20 colleges across the country. All the way to L.A., all the way to New York, so it can take you a lot of places, but just stay humble.” Who was the best player you ever played against and why? “Probably (current Tennessee cornerback) Ty Redmond out of Milton. He was a lockdown corner. He was a tall, longer guy. It speaks for itself. He’s at Tennessee doing what he’s got to do.” Who is the most underrated teammate or player in Georgia right now?

“Probably (Lee County running back) Dominique Ball, probably because of his size. I mean, he’s definitely built like a running back, but he’s just probably a little short. But he’s definitely underrated. Dominique came from a school where he rushed for 2,000 yards and came here and was willing to work. He didn’t have 2,000 yards, but he did what he had to do. So I feel like this year, he’s ready for a breakout year.” What coach has made the biggest impact in your life and why? “Probably my Pop Warner coach, coach Franklin. He’s the one that got me started with playing football.” What’s a line that one of your coaches says at least once a day at practice? “‘Eyes to catch, catch to tuck.’ (Lee County receivers coaches Nick Searcy and Troy Chester) tell me that every single day. When you catch the ball, look the ball in and see it to the tuck.”

Do you have a hidden talent or interest that has nothing to do with football? “I could’ve went Division I in basketball, but nobody knows that. I could’ve been like Steph Curry. I was pretty ‘fye’ at basketball, but I had to put up the hoop because I wasn’t 6-4 or 6-5.” How did you actually fall in love with football? “I wasn’t planning on playing football. I needed to find something to do. I just didn’t want to sit at home alone, and I was very athletic growing up, so I was like, ‘Yeah.’” What would be the best play on your highlight tape?