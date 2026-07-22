U.S. soccer star Tyler Adams, Allstate unveil minipitch in South Fulton

U.S. men's national team player Tyler Adams (center) participates in the unveiling of a minipitch at Sandtown Park in South Fulton on Tuesday, July 21, 2026. (Courtesy of Jenn Finch/Rank Studios)

Adams was a starter for the U.S. in four of its five World Cup matches.

Adams was a starter for the U.S. in four of its five World Cup matches.

U.S. men’s national team star midfielder Tyler Adams and Allstate unveiled a minipitch Tuesday at Sandtown Park in South Fulton.

The minipitch consists of a hard-court surface and is designed for communities that might not have access to a full-size soccer pitch. The minipitch will bring a permanent and accessible space for South Fulton families to “play, build skills and connect through soccer,” Allstate said in a news release.

South Fulton is the third community to receive a minipitch from Allstate and Adams since 2024, and this one comes on the heels of Atlanta hosting eight World Cup matches. The tournament shattered domestic TV rating records, as 62.8 million tuned in to Spain’s 1-0 win over Argentina in the championship match.