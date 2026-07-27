Sports The Win Column: A big week for the Bravos Plus: KFC, Barbie and LeBron James.

By Tyler Estep 1 hour ago Share

Hello again, friends — and welcome to all the newcomers who matriculated on over to the Win Column from Kick It, the AJC’s World Cup newsletter. We try to keep it breezy around here, so buckle up. RONALD RETURNS ... AND TRADES AWAIT? Ronald Acuña Jr. during a May batting practice session. (Jason Getz/AJC) The Bravos have a potentially season-shifting week on tap. Let’s talk about it. 👋 Acuña’s return: Ronald Acuña Jr. is rehabbed and reactivated in time for tonight’s game with the Mets (corresponding move: Brewer Hicklen to Triple-A). The former MVP doesn’t plan on easing into things. “No, no, no. No sitting for me,” Acuña told the AJC over the weekend. “I play every day.”

While the Braves seem to have already rediscovered their offense (July MLB ranks: first in runs, second in homers), Acuña’s return is a most welcome development. If he can stay healthy. ↔️ The deadline approacheth: The MLB trade deadline hits one week and a few hours from now (6 p.m. Aug. 3). General manager Alex Anthopoulos recently acknowledged he’s willing to “add in all areas” … while adding he can only acquire what’s available. The complicating factor there: As of this morning, all but eight MLB teams were within at least 3½ games of a wild card spot.

More teams in the playoff race means fewer willing to sell, but the next few days will help sort things out a bit.

Expect plenty of unpleasant fan vibes if Atlanta again fails to land a top-notch starting pitcher.

🗓️ On the field: An important week awaits on the field as well, with three road games against the Mets (44-62) before coming home to host the Nationals (54-52). Both have given the Braves a fair amount of trouble this season, though it’s worth pointing out that New York figures to be without slugger Juan Soto while he recovers from a calf strain. (Other side of the coin: Washington’s CJ Abrams has hit seven homers and driven in 15 runs since the break). Martín Perez, Chris Sale and Grant Holmes are lined up to start tonight through Wednesday, respectively. Also of note: Thursday’s opener with the Nationals includes an Andruw Jones Hall of Fame bobblehead for the first 15,000 folks through Truist Park gates. Atlanta has won seven of 10 since the All-Star break. The division lead’s back up to 5½ games.

Feels like a good time to keep the mojo mojo-ing, no? A FEW FOLLOW-UP QUESTIONS, IF I MAY Inductees (from left) Jeff Kent, Andruw Jones and Carlos Beltran pose for pictures after their ceremony in Cooperstown, N.Y. (Seth Wenig/AP) Jones said some lovely things during his induction speech at the National Baseball Hall of Fame (full speech and video here). He thanked his family and coaches and teammates, as one does. He showed his native Curacao some love, too. And, of course, he also gave a shout out to “my clubhouse kids that always did the run to KFC for me, Tony and Calvin.” “Thank you for the runs,” Jones said. Unintentional bathroom pun aside, I have questions. Just how often did Jones eat a bucket of chicken before a game?

What are Tony and Calvin doing now?

It had to come from that kinda questionable looking KFC/Taco Bell right outside Turner Field, right?

Mashed potatoes or mac and cheese?

Seriously, how often do you have to eat KFC to 1) remember the errand boys’ names like 30 years later and 2) feel inclined to mention them on the biggest day of your career?

The people deserve answers. WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING THIS WEEK? 🏈 Falcons: The Dirty Birds officially start training camp Wednesday in Flowery Branch. Lots more in the next edition of the Win Column, but don’t miss our final precamp position preview: special teams. Friday’s open practice is for season ticket holders only, and Saturday’s is already sold out. Your next shots: Monday, Aug. 3 (9:15 a.m.) and Tuesday, Aug. 4 (1:55 p.m.). 🏀 Dream: Rhyne Howard, Allisha Gray and Angel Reese enjoyed themselves at the WNBA All-Star Game … and return to regular action Wednesday, when they host Paige Bueckers, Azzi Fudd and the rest of the Dallas Wings in College Park (8 p.m., USA and Atlanta News First). ⚽ United: Atlanta United still hasn’t won a match since May 2, but they’ll have a decent shot at rectifying that Saturday night in Philadelphia. The Union have 13 total points on the season … one better than Atlanta’s MLS-worst 12.

POLL: GIVE SOMEONE ELSE A COOL DOLL Mattel released a Barbie in the likeness of Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese on July 24. (Courtesy of Mattel) Atlanta Dream star Angel Reese, known as “Bayou Barbie” since her LSU days, now has her very own Mattel-issued doll — leg sleeve and all. It’s available now at the low, low price of $34.99, and the team hosts Barbie Night on Aug. 3 to celebrate. So here’s the follow-up question: What other Atlanta sports star deserves their own doll or action figure … and what accessories might they have? Bijan Robinson with a football and a bottle of mustard? Dyson Daniels with a burglar’s mask and a “Crocodile Dundee” hat? Michael Harris II, surrounded by a cloud of cash? Meh. Y’all can do better.

📬 Shoot a suggestion or two to tyler.estep@ajc.com. Best ideas get a shoutout in Wednesday’s Win Column. LEBRON AND THE HAWKS LeBron James, Philadelphia 76er. Feels funny! But what does it mean for the Hawks? A quick summation of their Eastern Conference competition, cribbed from beat writer Lauren Williams’ recent piece on the matter: The Knicks are reigning champs.

The Sixers now have the King … and Jaylen Brown.

The Celtics still have Jayson Tatum.

The Heat got Giannis.

The Raptors (maybe?) have Kawhi Leonard again.

The Pistons and Cavaliers are running it back.

Tyrese Haliburton returns to the Pacers.

And that’s not to mention potential intrigue from the Wizards (Trae Young, Anthony Davis and No. 1 overall pick AJ Dybantsa), the Hornets and the Magic.

Long story short, DraftKings now gives Atlanta the ninth-best odds of winning the East. I think they’re a bit better than that … but also appreciated columnist Ken Sugiura’s take on things: “James’ return to the Eastern Conference may make the season more challenging for the Hawks, but what matters most is not where they finish in the East in 2027, but how this affects their progression toward becoming a championship team. And to that end, having more competition is beneficial, even if the record suffers.” Translation: These Hawks need to be tested more than they need to win a few extra games. NBA schedules generally drop in mid-August. Stay tuned.