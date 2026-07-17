Atlanta Braves Prospect Owen Murphy to make first MLB start Saturday The 22-year-old right-hander will make his third appearance for the Braves and is the team’s No. 5 prospect, per MLB.com. Atlanta Braves pitcher Owen Murphy throws during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

About 10 years ago, in his final season of Little League Baseball, Owen Murphy played for a team called the Braves. On Saturday, Murphy will be wearing a Braves uniform again, this time as a starting pitcher at Truist Park — his first MLB start for the club that drafted him four years ago. “Definitely still going to be (nervous),” Murphy told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “I get nervous for any start. But I’m also just so excited.” Murphy will be making his third appearance for the Braves after his first two came in a relief role. Last Saturday, the 22-year-old right-hander logged three perfect innings against the Cardinals in St. Louis, and five days before that, Murphy took a hard-luck loss against the Mets at Truist Park after one inning of work.

On that particular night, the Braves had rallied to score twice in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. Manager Walt Weiss called on Murphy to pitch the 10th, an unenviable task with the Mets given a runner on second to start the frame, per the extra innings “ghost runner” rule. Murphy got the first two outs, but then plunked Jared Young before giving up a two-run double to Luis Torrens. The Braves would go on to lose 7-6 in 10 innings. “Yeah, it was crazy, especially the spot I got put in. But I want that spot every single time,” Murphy said. “So it was awesome. It was a great moment to go through with me and my family.” The No. 5 prospect in the Braves’ organization, according to MLB.com, Murphy had started 11 games for Triple-A Gwinnett before being called up for his MLB debut. Over 60 1/3 innings, he struck out 65 hitters, held opponents to a .207 average and had a WHIP of 1.08.

Murphy features a four-seam fastball in the mid-90s, change-up, curveball and slider.