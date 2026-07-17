Prospect Owen Murphy to make first MLB start Saturday

About 10 years ago, in his final season of Little League Baseball, Owen Murphy played for a team called the Braves. On Saturday, Murphy will be wearing a Braves uniform again, this time as a starting pitcher at Truist Park — his first MLB start for the club that drafted him four years ago.
“Definitely still going to be (nervous),” Murphy told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Friday. “I get nervous for any start. But I’m also just so excited.”
On that particular night, the Braves had rallied to score twice in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings. Manager Walt Weiss called on Murphy to pitch the 10th, an unenviable task with the Mets given a runner on second to start the frame, per the extra innings “ghost runner” rule.
Murphy got the first two outs, but then plunked Jared Young before giving up a two-run double to Luis Torrens. The Braves would go on to lose 7-6 in 10 innings.
“Yeah, it was crazy, especially the spot I got put in. But I want that spot every single time,” Murphy said. “So it was awesome. It was a great moment to go through with me and my family.”
The No. 5 prospect in the Braves’ organization, according to MLB.com, Murphy had started 11 games for Triple-A Gwinnett before being called up for his MLB debut. Over 60 1/3 innings, he struck out 65 hitters, held opponents to a .207 average and had a WHIP of 1.08.
Murphy features a four-seam fastball in the mid-90s, change-up, curveball and slider.
“It’s been a really nice first impression up here,” Weiss said. “Strike thrower, fastball plays up, looks pretty fearless on the mound, attacks hitters. He’s done well for himself. I’m looking forward to seeing him again.”
Whether Murphy sticks in the Braves’ rotation remains to be seen. But the team desperately needs a starter to step up in the second half and become a reliable, viable option for a staff that has become inconsistent at best.
That’s not for Murphy to be concerned about, of course. His focus, he said, is on the present and on giving the Braves a chance at victory on Saturday.
“Got told on Sunday (I would start), and it’s just like any other week. Got to go out there, do a job, and get the guys in the dugout and go win a game,” Murphy said. “I’m in it for as far as I can go. It’s all about going out there and putting up zeros and getting the guys back in the dugout as quick as possible, saving bullpen arms, and just going out there and being selfless.”