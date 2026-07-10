Georgia Bulldogs Golden Spikes winner Daniel Jackson could be steal of MLB Draft Jackson is the 28th-ranked MLB prospect after hitting .379 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs and 26 stolen bases. Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson rounds the base after hitting a homer during an NCAA baseball College World Series game against Oklahoma, Monday, June 15, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. Oklahoma won 4-3. (Vera Nieuwenhuis/AP)

By Hunter DeLauder 1 hour ago Share

The 2026 MLB Draft takes place this weekend, and Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson is expected to be the first Bulldog selected. Jackson is currently MLB.com’s 28th-ranked prospect and is projected to be taken somewhere in the late first round, possibly early second. As far as catchers are slotted, Jackson falls behind Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey and Arkansas’ Ryder Helfrick, who are both predicted to be top-12 picks come Saturday. Many experts have even logged Lackey going first overall to the Chicago White Sox. But for a player of Jackson’s status, it feels like any team picking at that point will be getting incredible value, given the kind of player the Wofford transfer is.

The Sandy Springs native put together one of the greatest seasons by a catcher in college baseball history, helping lead Georgia back to its first College World Series appearance since 2008. After a tough 2025 campaign, in which Jackson hit .240 with 29 hits and 44 strikeouts in 121 at-bats, he put together one of the great bounceback seasons, leading to his meteoric rise up the draft boards. This year, he slashed .379/.473/.803 with 100 hits, 32 home runs, 87 RBIs, 26 stolen bases, and cut down his strikeout rate from 29.7% to 20.1%. Jackson also became the first catcher in NCAA history to hit at least 30 home runs and steal 25 bases in a single season. Defensively, Jackson posted a .997 fielding percentage and set a school record for a catcher with 549 putouts. Not to mention also throwing out 34% of base stealers (15-for-44) — better than both Lackey (21%) and Helfrick (19%) this season.

Those impressive stats helped Jackson win multiple postseason awards, including the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, D1 Baseball, Perfect Game, SEC and ABCA/Rawlings Player of the Year, the Buster Posey Catcher of the Year Award, the Bobby Bragan Collegiate Slugger Award, and being named a First Team All-American.

​“I just told Daniel, I mean, he’s the best player in the country,” UGA coach Wes Johnson said on June 7. “He’ll be one of the best I’ve ever coached.” Georgia catcher Daniel Jackson celebrating with his family after winning the 2026 Golden Spikes Award on June 29. (Conor Dillon/UGAAA) With all the success, it still feels as if Jackson is being undervalued heading into Saturday, when the first four rounds of the draft take place. Golden Spikes Award winners have historically been near locks to come off the board early, with 15 of the 20 winners since 2006 being selected within the top 12 picks of the MLB Draft. As it stands, Jackson could see a similar fate to that of 2025 recipient Wehiwa Aloy (Arkansas), who was picked 31st overall. If the UGA catcher falls out of the first round, he will be the first winner to do so since 2022, when Texas’ Ivan Melendez dropped to pick 43 in the second round.

According to some draft experts, the biggest concerns for Jackson compared with his fellow catchers are his in-zone whiff rate and ability to play the position at a high enough level. “He has an average arm, though scouts are torn on his chances to stick behind the plate,” Baseball America wrote. “Those most bullish see an athlete who has all the physical tools necessary to make progress in pro ball, while skeptics question if he’ll have the hands necessary for the position.” D1Baseball Scouting Director David Seifert added Jackson to his All-Undervalued Team, saying this: “Jackson is a great athlete for the position, though he’s not a slam-dunk pro catcher, which further adds to the first-round doubts. However, he was just too good this year to be left out of the first round.” Below are all three catchers’ scouting grades. MLB scouting grades are based on an industry-standard 20-80 scale with 50 representing MLB average.

Player Daniel Jackson Vahn Lackey Ryder Helfrick Hit 40 55 40 Power 60 50 60 Speed 50 50 45 Field 45 70 55 Arm 50 60 60 Based on these grades, scouts believe that Jackson lacks true arm strength, yet he threw out 15 runners in 2026 — nearly as many as both Helfrick and Lackey combined (17). Scouts also think Jackson lacks the fielding capabilities an MLB catcher should have, but he posted a career fielding percentage of .992 in 1,046 total chances at catcher. He was also as clean as they come during that span, committing only six total errors across three seasons. That is four times better than his counterparts, who combined for 27 total errors over their three years. Lackey led the way with 16, while Helfrick tallied 11. While the overall offensive numbers over a three-year period trail what Lackey and Helfrick have posted, the jump Jackson made this past season provides belief that he can carry that to pro ball.