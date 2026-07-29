Football is back: Follow live updates from Falcons training camp

Atlanta Falcons fans react after a play during the Atlanta Falcons’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans at the Falcons Practice Facility in Flowery Branch on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

The Falcons start preparation in Flowery Branch for the 2026 season.

The Falcons start preparation in Flowery Branch for the 2026 season.

Falcons training camp begins officially Wednesday with the first practices at Flowery Branch.

Rookies and veterans already arrived at camp, a clear sign that it’s happening — football is back.

The new front office and coaching staff are looking to change the culture and get the Falcons back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Among the many storylines to watch, the quarterback position will be one of the focal points of training camp, as Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa vie for the starting job.

Check out the latest updates from the AJC staff, including beat writer Daniel Flick and photos by Miguel Martinez.