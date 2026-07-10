Sports Dream snaps skid in dazzling win against Seattle Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) attempts a three-point shot during the second half against the Toronto Tempo in a WNBA game at State Farm Arena, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream won 94-87. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 21 minutes ago Share

The curse has been lifted. The Atlanta Dream weathered the Seattle Storm in an 89-78 victory on Thursday night. Setting the tone early, the Dream capitalized on Seattle’s turnovers, scoring 28 points off them. Against the Golden State Valkyries, the team agreed that missed free throws in their previous matchup ultimately cost them the game. This was instantly corrected against Seattle, as the Dream made 23 of 26 free throws. Add the 14 steals the team picked up, and you have the dominant Atlanta squad they showed so early in the season. Slowing their pace in the fourth quarter, the Dream allowed the Storm to knock down open baskets, giving their opponent a little hope as they slowly clawed back into the game. The Dream, however, snapped back to finish the job and put themselves back in the win column for the first time since June 22.

Key Moment The moment the Dream decided to establish themselves came after their first basket, following Seattle’s 5-0 run to open the game. Angel Reese then stole the ball after Seattle’s Jade Melbourne committed a turnover and converted a fast-break layup, giving Atlanta their first basket of the night and sparking an 8-2 run. From there, the Dream took control of the game. Top performers Dream

Allisha Gray: 22 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST Rhyne Howard: 19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST Angel Reese: 18 PTS, 11 REB, 2 AST Jordin Canada: 14 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST Storm Dominique Malonga: 15 PTS, 9 REB

Natisha Hiedeman: 20 PTS, 5 REB Flau’jae Johnson: 14 PTS, 5 AST Highlight Play Naz Hillmon knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist from Allisha Gray with 6:55 left in the second quarter, giving the Dream a 42-28 lead and sending the crowd into a roar before the timeout. Quotable: “I think this past week we’ve been very intentional about getting back to Atlanta Dream basketball and doing what works best for us. And we know when we come out aggressive on the defensive end, that initiates our offense. So as much as we can get stops and get out in transition, that’s when we’re at our best. So we tried to do that to start the game, and we did a really good job. We just have to keep that and be consistent for the whole 40 minutes.” -Jordin Canada on what’s been working for the team.