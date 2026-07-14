Dream shut down Sparks in Angel Reese’s return

Atlanta’s formula for success included 16 second-chance points, 21 points off turnovers and 35 rebounds.
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese drives against Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite during a WNBA game at State Farm Arena, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
18 minutes ago
The Atlanta Dream secured a 101-92 win in their first matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night.
From start to finish, the Dream held off the Sparks by getting active on the glass early, courtesy of Angel Reese and Madina Okot. They stayed aggressive at the paint, communicated effectively, converted second-chance points and knocked down a series of 3-pointers that energized the sold-out crowd at Gateway Center Arena.
Atlanta’s formula for success included 16 second-chance points, 21 points off turnovers and 35 rebounds. That combination helped the Dream return to their identity and intensity for all four quarters.
Key Moment
To close the first half, Reese grabbed an offensive rebound off Rhyne Howard’s missed 3-point attempt and lobbed in a shot at the buzzer, sending the crowd to their feet in cheers as she urged fans to get louder in celebration.
This game also marked Reese’s return after being sidelined in the Dream’s previous matchup against the Portland Fire due to a leg injury.
Top performers
Dream
Angel Reese: 23 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
Allisha Gray: 20 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Jordin Canada: 16 PTS, 3 REB, 9 AST
Rhyne Howard: 11 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
Isobel Borlase: 10 PTS, 1 AST
Madina Okot: 9 PTS, 6 REB
Sparks
Nneka Ogwumike: 19 PTS, 5 REB
Rae Burrell: 18 PTS, 4 AST
Erica Wheeler: 20 PTS, 4 AST
Highlight Play
Isobel Borlase gave Atlanta the spark they needed off the bench in the second quarter. Her most impressive sequence of the night, however, came on a pair of reverse layups that helped propel the Dream’s offense.