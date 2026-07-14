Dream shut down Sparks in Angel Reese’s return

The Atlanta Dream secured a 101-92 win in their first matchup of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Monday night.

From start to finish, the Dream held off the Sparks by getting active on the glass early, courtesy of Angel Reese and Madina Okot. They stayed aggressive at the paint, communicated effectively, converted second-chance points and knocked down a series of 3-pointers that energized the sold-out crowd at Gateway Center Arena.

Atlanta’s formula for success included 16 second-chance points, 21 points off turnovers and 35 rebounds. That combination helped the Dream return to their identity and intensity for all four quarters.