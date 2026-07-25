Date set for Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2028

A look outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium hours before Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, 2019. The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028. (AJC File)

This will be the fourth time Atlanta has been the host city for the Super Bowl.

This will be the fourth time Atlanta has been the host city for the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta has a date.

The NFL championship game will be played Feb. 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. The information was confirmed by a social-media account for the stadium.

Until now, Feb. 13 is the latest date that the game has been played in any year. The 2027 game, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will be played on Feb. 14 of that year.

This will be the fourth time Atlanta has been the host city for the Super Bowl and the second time the championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the first time in 2019. The 2028 game was awarded to Atlanta in 2024.