Sports

Date set for Super Bowl in Atlanta in 2028

This will be the fourth time Atlanta has been the host city for the Super Bowl.
A look outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium hours before Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, 2019. The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028. (AJC File)
A look outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium hours before Super Bowl 53 on Feb. 3, 2019. The Super Bowl will return to Atlanta in 2028. (AJC File)
By AJC Sports
22 minutes ago

Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta has a date.

The NFL championship game will be played Feb. 13, 2028, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Friday. The information was confirmed by a social-media account for the stadium.

Until now, Feb. 13 is the latest date that the game has been played in any year. The 2027 game, to be held at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, will be played on Feb. 14 of that year.

This will be the fourth time Atlanta has been the host city for the Super Bowl and the second time the championship game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the first time in 2019. The 2028 game was awarded to Atlanta in 2024.

Following the eight FIFA World Cup games played there this summer, the Super Bowl will be another in a string of high-profile games to be played at the $1.8 billion sports palace.

The NCAA men’s Final Four will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2031. It’s possible that the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which is expected to be awarded to the U.S., Mexico, Costa Rica and Jamaica, could have games there, as well.