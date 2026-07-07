Belgium beats US 4-1 to reach World Cup quarterfinals

United States goalkeeper Matt Freese (24) reacts after Belgium scores their third goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match in Seattle, Monday, July 6, 2026. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — The United States’ hopes for a deep World Cup run at home ended when Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted on another goal, helping Belgium expose the Americans’ defensive liabilities in a 4-1 win Monday night that earned a quarterfinal berth.

While the U.S. was boosted by the presence of star forward Folarin Balogun, whose one-game red-card suspension was controversially lifted by FIFA, American defenders were at fault in a pair of first-half goals and a gaffe by goalkeeper Matt Freese gave the Red Devils a third early in the second half.

Second-half substitute Romelu Lukaku added Belgium’s final goal in the third minute of stoppage time. The Red Devils advanced to meet Spain at Inglewood, California, on Friday.