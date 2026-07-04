Argentina holds on to beat Cape Verde, will face Egypt on Tuesday in Atlanta

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match against Cape Verde in Miami Gardens, Fla., Friday, July 3, 2026. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

Lionel Messi scores his 20th career World Cup goal but Cape Verde take defending champs to extra time before falling.

Lionel Messi scores his 20th career World Cup goal but Cape Verde take defending champs to extra time before falling.

Cape Verde almost pulled the biggest upset in World Cup history.

Almost.

Lionel Messi scored a first-half goal and Cape Verde had an answer, taking the round of 32 matchup to extra time on Friday night at Miami Stadium before falling, 3-2, in extra time.

Argentina will face Egypt in the round of 16 at noon Tuesday at Atlanta Stadium.

Cristian Romero put Argentina in the lead for good in the 111th minute off a corner kick from Messi and ended the dream run for the small island country in western Africa with a population of about 500,000.