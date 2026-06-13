Pérez, White help Braves slip by Mets

Atlanta Braves' Martin Pérez pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Friday, April 17, 2026, in Philadelphia. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The Braves halted a 3-game skid with the win and will try to take the series on Sunday.

The Braves halted a 3-game skid with the win and will try to take the series on Sunday.

Nope, it was Martín Pérez who stepped up and provided a shutdown start that the Braves so desperately needed to halt a modest three-game losing streak Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field.

Pérez left after throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits. The veteran lefty threw 71 pitches (43 for strikes) and walked just one batter.

Right fielder Eli White provided Pérez all the run support needed with an RBI double and solo homer. White went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for just the second time this season in his 40th game.

Michael Harris II gave the Braves some insurance in the eighth by crushing an 0-2 curveball from Mets reliever Austin Warren. Harris’ two-out homer was his 14th of the season.

The Braves (46-24) avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak of the season and will try to win the series at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.