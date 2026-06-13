Pérez, White help Braves slip by Mets

Chris Sale? Bryce Elder? The rookie JR Ritchie?
Nope, it was Martín Pérez who stepped up and provided a shutdown start that the Braves so desperately needed to halt a modest three-game losing streak Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field.
Chris Sale? Bryce Elder? The rookie JR Ritchie?
Nope, it was Martín Pérez who stepped up and provided a shutdown start that the Braves so desperately needed to halt a modest three-game losing streak Saturday in a 3-1 win over the Mets at Citi Field.
Pérez left after throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out four and allowing just four hits. The veteran lefty threw 71 pitches (43 for strikes) and walked just one batter.
Right fielder Eli White provided Pérez all the run support needed with an RBI double and solo homer. White went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and drove in two runs for just the second time this season in his 40th game.
Michael Harris II gave the Braves some insurance in the eighth by crushing an 0-2 curveball from Mets reliever Austin Warren. Harris’ two-out homer was his 14th of the season.
The Braves (46-24) avoided what would have been their first four-game losing streak of the season and will try to win the series at 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
In the second inning Saturday, the Braves opened the scoring and would go on to improve to 30-10 when scoring first this season. Matt Olson singled to right field on a two-strike pitch from Mets starter Sean Manaea, then scored on White’s RBI double over the head of a diving MJ Melendez in right field.
White came to the plate with two outs in the fourth and turned on a 1-0, center-cut cutter from Manaea (1-2). The 390-foot homer run that landed in the left field seats was White’s first long ball since April 26 and his third of the season.
After Pérez (5-3) left in the sixth, Dylan Lee came in and got Juan Soto to pop up to center on a first-pitch slider. Mark Vientos also swung at a first-pitch slider from Lee, but Vientos’ swing produced a run-scoring single to left, cutting the Mets’ deficit in half.
Didier Fuentes struck out the side in the seventh and Robert Suarez threw a 1-2-3 eighth. Raisel Iglesias, who gave up a walk-off hit Tuesday in Chicago, allowed a lead-off home run to Juan Soto in the ninth — but it was ruled that the ball hit off the top of the wall, resulting in a double instead.
Iglesias got a strikeout, walked Marcus Semien and then got a 1-4-3 double play ball to earn his 14th save.
The Braves improved to 39-0 this season when leading after eight innings.