Atlanta Braves Braves beaten by Bichette, Mets Shortstop drives in six in 7-5 victory. New York Mets' Bo Bichette watches as he flies out to center field during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, May 22, 2026, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

By Chad Bishop 51 minutes ago Share

NEW YORK — Mets shortstop Bo Bichette drove in a career-high six runs, and the Braves lost 7-5 Friday at Citi Field. They may have also lost a starting pitcher to add insult to injury. Braves starter Spencer Strider left the game after throwing 68 pitches and with what appeared to be a possible injury. Before exiting his eighth start of the season, Strider had allowed six runs on six hits. The right-hander issued a lead-off walk to Mets designated hitter MJ Melendez, who would score later in the fourth on a Bichette sacrifice fly, a run also charged to Strider.

Bichette hit a solo homer in the first and a grand slam in the second, providing the bulk of the Mets’ offense. The Braves (45-24) lost for the third time in a row and are now on just their second losing streak of at least three games this season. Strider (4-2) threw five straight fastballs to open the game, then a slider to Bichette, the Mets’ No. 2 hitter, that Bichette fouled off. Bichette didn’t miss the next slider, belting it 383 feet over the wall in right. Juan Soto came up next and worked a 3-2 count before destroying the sixth pitch of his at-bat, a high fastball, for a solo home run to right. Soto’s shot came off the bat at 109 mph. The Braves scratched across a run in the top of the second when Ozzie Albies walked, took second on an errant pickoff throw that got away from Mets first baseman Jared Young, and scored on Dominic Smith’s RBI single to left.

Mets starter Nolan McLean’s second walk of the inning was to Austin Riley and preceded Mike Yastrzemski’s RBI single to right that scored Smith and moved Riley to third. But McLean (4-4) would go on to get out of the bases-loaded, no-outs jam with a strikeout, pop up and another strikeout.