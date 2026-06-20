Ozzie Albies’ walk-off homer lifts Braves to win

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a scarify to score Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

The Braves had lost four of five, a rare mishap in what’s been a season of so much promise thus far. They’d suffered some injuries, a recurring theme that’d been bothersome but not disastrous as the team continued piling up wins.

A major strength of these Braves, observers have learned, is their ability to rebound. They’ve done it again this weekend.

The Braves followed Friday’s thriller with another victory Saturday, defeating the Brewers 4-3 at Truist Park on second baseman Ozzie Albies’ home run. The Braves have won the series over their fellow division leaders, and they’re positioned to sweep Milwaukee potentially.