Atlanta Braves

Ozzie Albies’ walk-off homer lifts Braves to win

Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a scarify to score Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a scarify to score Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II during the first inning of a baseball game at Truist Park, Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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17 minutes ago

The Braves had lost four of five, a rare mishap in what’s been a season of so much promise thus far. They’d suffered some injuries, a recurring theme that’d been bothersome but not disastrous as the team continued piling up wins.

A major strength of these Braves, observers have learned, is their ability to rebound. They’ve done it again this weekend.

The Braves followed Friday’s thriller with another victory Saturday, defeating the Brewers 4-3 at Truist Park on second baseman Ozzie Albies’ home run. The Braves have won the series over their fellow division leaders, and they’re positioned to sweep Milwaukee potentially.

Albies mashed two homers, including a two-run walk-off shot off Aaron Ashby, who took his first loss of the season. The game was a microcosm of what makes this team so menacing; its resilience and mental fortitude continue to be a separating factor.

It’d be a notable achievement for the Braves, as they and the Brewers are already vying for homefield advantage in October. Record- and eye test-wise, these are the best challengers to the two-time reigning champion Dodgers.

The Braves and Brewers conclude their series when Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15 ERA) opposes Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88).

More to come ...