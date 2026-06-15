Ken Sugiura Injuries mount, but Braves have bought time to figure out answers The new starting rotation of Chris Sale, Martín Pérez, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes and JR Ritchie figures to get a lengthy trial. Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Spencer Strider delivers during the fifth inning in their MLB baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Truist Park, Friday, May 15, 2026, in Atlanta. The Braves won 3-2 in the 10th inning. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 48 minutes ago Share

The margin that the Braves have built themselves through 71 games is about to pay off. Holding the best record in baseball at 46-25 will give manager Walt Weiss and president of baseball operations and general manager Alex Anthopoulos needed leeway to figure out what they’re going to do at the trade deadline for a roster unusually dinged up given its record.

After Monday’s news that Spencer Strider will be shut down for four weeks and then have his inflamed elbow reevaluated, it seems like they’re going to have to do something. But holding an eight-game lead over Philadelphia in the National League East (before Monday’s games) and standing 21 games over .500 will allow the Braves the space to figure out exactly what that needs to be. The new starting rotation of Chris Sale, Martín Pérez, Bryce Elder, Grant Holmes and JR Ritchie figures to get a lengthy trial. They could show that they are enough or make clear that Anthopoulos has to make a move (or moves) to give the rotation more depth. How comfortable would the Braves feel about giving the ball to Pérez and Elder in playoff games? You may not be turning cartwheels over the idea. Elder had an ERA of 1.81 in his first nine starts, but 5.29 in the past six. But another four or five weeks of games can inform Weiss and Anthopoulos’ own answer.

It’s possible that Hurston Waldrep’s performance at Triple-A Gwinnett — he was activated and optioned there this past Friday after his spring-training elbow surgery to remove loose bodies — could compel the Braves to give him an opportunity.

If Strider’s MRI takes place around July 13 — that would be four weeks from Monday and the first day of the All-Star break — that would give the team at least some information on what he could contribute this season, although it’s difficult to be hopeful in his twice surgically repaired elbow. For that matter, Spencer Schwellenbach’s rehabilitation from surgery to remove bone spurs from his right elbow will be closer to completion. He has maintained that his goal is to be back this season. Catcher Drake Baldwin, activated Monday from his rehab for his oblique strain, will have returned, and MVP right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. (hamstring) as well, presumably. Austin Riley will likely have had dozens more at-bats to relocate his swing. An offense that, as of Monday afternoon, was fourth in the majors in runs scored may have found another gear (or slowed) by that point. Might the Braves see enough from their superior bullpen staff — first in the majors in ERA and WHIP — to believe that group and an offense that has room for improvement could take enough pressure off the rotation to not take drastic measures? It’s conceivable the Braves could act now, particularly if they have a sense about Strider. But it would seem wiser to buy in mid-July or late July when the shopping list is clearer.