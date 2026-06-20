Atlanta Braves Braves best Misiorowski, Brewers in 3-2 win Victory halts three-game losing skid. Atlanta Braves' Mauricio Dubón hits a solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (Erik S. Lesser/AP)

By Chad Bishop 1 hour ago Share

It’s why, by definition, they play the game. The Braves were facing Jacob Misiorowski, the 24-year-old fireballer who was throwing between 100-104 mph on Friday at Truist Park. Martín Pérez was on the mound for the home team, a soft-tossing veteran lefty who was pumping in 89-mph sinkers. And wouldn’t you know it? It was the Braves who prevailed 3-2, thanks to Mauricio Dubón’s two-run, two-out single in the sixth inning, Pérez’s six innings of strong work and a bullpen that continues to impress. Dubón’s heroics came with the bases loaded and on a 1-2 inside fastball that reached the plate at 101 mph. The Braves’ center fielder ripped the pitch into left field to plate two and to give the Braves a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.

Dylan Lee gave up a single and stolen base in the seventh before getting a strikeout and fly out to the corner in left field, a ball that the speedy Eli White tracked down to save a run. Setup man Robert Suarez ended the seventh with a grounder to second, and was unharmed by back-to-back two-out singles followed by a walk in the eighth — Suarez got pinch-hitter Sal Frelick to hit a sharp comebacker that Suarez knocked down before throwing to first to end the threat. Closer Raisel Iglesias earned his 15th save in 15 opportunities this season and 33rd straight dating to July 25. He walked Christian Yelich and gave up a double into the left field corner to Jackson Chourio, then left-fielder Eli White threw out Chourio at home trying to score on Brice Turang’s single. Iglesias struck out William Contreras to end the game. The Braves improved to 17-8 in series openers, 11-2 in series openers at home and 40-0 when leading after eight innings. They have still not had a losing streak of more than four games this season.

Pérez gave the Braves six innings of one-run ball, working around six hits and two walks. One of the walks was intentional and three of the hits didn’t leave the infield. Pérez also struck out five and left after throwing 82 pitches, 53 of which were strikes.

Pérez (6-3) retired the first six Brewers batters before Blake Perkins began the third with an infield hit on a slow roller to third. Joey Ortiz’s solid single through the middle with one out put two runners on, and Christian Yelich’s comebacker moved those runners to second and third. The Braves (47-27) intentionally walked Chourio to load the bases, and Turang made them pay for that decision by reaching on an RBI infield hit up the middle. Misiorowski (8-3) allowed a pair of singles in the second but nothing before or after until the sixth. Jorge Mateo had an infield single to shortstop (Mateo made it home to first in 4.08 seconds), followed by a one-out single up the middle by Ozzie Albies, and a walk to Matt Olson loaded the bases. Dominic Smith struck out to the dismay of the crowd of 40,107. But there was still hope, because there was still Dubón to reckon with. Dubón’s hit made him 13-for-33 this season when batting with two outs and runners in scoring position and gave him 23 RBIs in that situation.