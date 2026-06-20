Sports Dream down Fever with suffocating second-half defense Angel Reese pulled down her 1,000th career rebound in the win. 1 / 17 Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (third from right) celebrates with teammates after beating the Indiana Fever 113- 96 in a WNBA game Saturday, June 20, 2026 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Dream returned to State Farm Arena on Saturday, and once again, they gave the fans and celebs in attendance a show. After trailing the Fever for much of the first half, the Dream reset at halftime and pulled off a 113-96 win. It’s the Dream’s second win over the Fever in the last three days after a victory in Indianapolis on Thursday. From Hawks legend Dominique Wilson and current players Jalen Johnson and CJ McCollum, as well as new Falcons cornerback Avieon Terrell, to South Carolina coach Dawn Staley, rapper Latto and Family Matters star Jaleel White, the Dream fed off the energy of the sold-out crowd full of famous faces.

Quick stats: Rhyne Howard and Allisha Gray finished with 24 points and 22 points, respectively. Angel Reese had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Jordin Canada had 12 points and 12 assists. Naz Hillmon rounded out the starters’ productive day with 19 points. Fever’s Caitlin Clark had 26 points and seven assists. Key moment Reese collected another career milestone in Saturday’s action against the Fever. As the Dream found some separation in the third quarter, Reese grabbed her 1,000th career rebound. With 4:29 to play in the third quarter, Reese attacked the offensive glass after Gray’s shot at the rim rolled off. She went back up, beating three Fever defenders for the putback. It was her sixth rebound of the game.

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