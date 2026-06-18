Braves set their starting rotation for 3-game series against the Brewers

The Braves set their pitching rotation ahead of a weekend series against the NL Central-leading Brewers.
Martín Pérez is scheduled to open the three-game set against Milwaukee (45-26) at Truist Park on Friday. Chris Sale is penciled in to start Saturday’s matchup and Bryce Elder is in line to get the ball Sunday.
The Braves (46-27), who lead the NL East by 6 1/2 games, were washed out Thursday for their series finale against the Giants. That momentarily paused a three-game losing streak for the club, which is 1-6 in its last seven games.
The lone win during that stretch came Saturday at Citi Field in New York where Pérez (5-3, 2.90 ERA) threw 5 1/3 innings and was charged a single run while allowing four hits.
Pérez will be opposed Friday by Jacob Misiorowski (8-2, 1.34), a Cy Young Award candidate who last pitched Friday against the Phillies. The right-hander threw a pitch 104.5 mph, a record for an MLB starter, and struck out 15 hitters over nine innings while allowing one hit in that game.
Sale (8-5, 2.30) has not pitched for the Braves since June 10 in Chicago when he allowed two earned runs over 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox. Sale will be opposed by Kyle Harrison (8-1, 2.47), also a left-hander.
On Sunday, Bryce Elder (5-4, 3.15) will try to fare better than his last outing when he gave up six earned runs on 10 hits to the Mets in New York on Sunday. The Brewers will send left-hander Robert Gasser (0-3, 4.88) to the mound Sunday.
After Sunday’s game, the Braves head west to face the Padres in San Diego starting Monday and do not have a scheduled off day until Thursday.