Braves set their starting rotation for 3-game series against the Brewers

Braves starting pitcher Chris Sale delivers a pitch against the Guardians in the fifth inning Sunday, April 12, 2026, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

The Braves set their pitching rotation ahead of a weekend series against the NL Central-leading Brewers.

Martín Pérez is scheduled to open the three-game set against Milwaukee (45-26) at Truist Park on Friday. Chris Sale is penciled in to start Saturday’s matchup and Bryce Elder is in line to get the ball Sunday.

The Braves (46-27), who lead the NL East by 6 1/2 games, were washed out Thursday for their series finale against the Giants. That momentarily paused a three-game losing streak for the club, which is 1-6 in its last seven games.

The lone win during that stretch came Saturday at Citi Field in New York where Pérez (5-3, 2.90 ERA) threw 5 1/3 innings and was charged a single run while allowing four hits.