Sports Angel Reese’s 57th career double-double boosts Dream past former team Rhyne Howard scores 17 points as Atlanta notches another road win. Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) looks on before a free throw during a WNBA basketball against the Minnesota Lynx, in Minneapolis, Saturday, May 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Bailey Hillesheim)

By Associated Press 12 minutes ago Share

CHICAGO (AP) — Angel Reese had 17 points and 17 rebounds in the first regular-season matchup against her former team, Rhyne Howard also scored 17 points, and the Atlanta Dream beat the Chicago Sky 82-75 on Tuesday night. Reese, who returned to Chicago where she was drafted No. 7 overall in 2024, secured her eighth double-double of the season with six minutes left in the third quarter. Her 57 career double-doubles are the most through 75 games in WNBA history.

Howard eclipsed 2,500 career points and became the youngest player in WNBA history to record 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals and 100 blocks. Naz Hillmon finished with 16 points and Allisha Gray, who was held to two points in the first half, added 14 for Atlanta (8-3). Jordin Canada also scored 14 points. Natasha Cloud scored 18 points off the bench for Chicago (4-8). Skylar Diggins added 17 points and Kamilla Cardoso had 13. Cloud sank a long jumper with 3.5 seconds left in the third to give Chicago a 58-57 lead. She also began the fourth quarter scoring with a 3-pointer for a four-point lead.

Hillmon made a layup, off a nice pass from Reese, to give Atlanta a 73-70 lead and she added a 3-pointer on the next possession for a six-point advantage. Reese made it 80-70 with 56.1 left following a 9-0 run.