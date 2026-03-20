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Falcons reportedly add safety, swap draft picks in trade with Eagles

Secondary depth is a concern with injuries and Dee Alford’s departure in free agency.
Safety Sydney Brown is coming to the Falcons in a trade with the Eagles, according to an ESPN report. (Chris Szagola/AP)
Safety Sydney Brown is coming to the Falcons in a trade with the Eagles, according to an ESPN report. (Chris Szagola/AP)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

The Falcons are adding some depth to their secondary, acquiring safety Sydney Brown from the Eagles, according to a report Friday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal also includes exchanging draft picks in the fourth and sixth rounds. The Falcons will get the Eagles’ selections at Nos. 122 and 215. The Eagles will pick at Nos. 114 and 197.

Brown, who turns 26 on Saturday, played in all 17 regular-season games last season and totaled 34 tackles in 249 snaps. His best game was the regular-season finale against the Commanders, when he had seven tackles and played 69 snaps.

He was a third-round pick (66th overall) from Illinois in the 2023 draft. As a rookie, he started six of his 14 games and notched 45 tackles, along with a 99-yard interception for a touchdown.

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