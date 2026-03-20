Falcons reportedly add safety, swap draft picks in trade with Eagles

Safety Sydney Brown is coming to the Falcons in a trade with the Eagles, according to an ESPN report. (Chris Szagola/AP)

Secondary depth is a concern with injuries and Dee Alford’s departure in free agency.

Secondary depth is a concern with injuries and Dee Alford’s departure in free agency.

The Falcons are adding some depth to their secondary, acquiring safety Sydney Brown from the Eagles, according to a report Friday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal also includes exchanging draft picks in the fourth and sixth rounds. The Falcons will get the Eagles’ selections at Nos. 122 and 215. The Eagles will pick at Nos. 114 and 197.