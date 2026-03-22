Atlanta Braves

Braves prospects beat Yankees prospects

Atlanta Braves pitcher Garrett Baumann throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Atlanta Braves pitcher Garrett Baumann throws a live batting practice session during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, Feb. 13, 2026, in North Port, Fla. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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In Saturday’s Spring Breakout game, some of the Braves’ top prospects beat a team of Yankees prospects 8-3 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

John Gil, a shortstop and third baseman, went 1-for-3 with a walk, drove in two and scored twice. Gil hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Rated the No. 10 overall prospect, according to the MLB Pipeline, Gil spent much of this spring with the Braves before being reassigned to minor league camp March 13.

Braves catcher Colin Burgess also drove in a pair of runs while designated hitter Jose Perdomo, shortstop Alex Lodise and center fielder Diego Tornes each drove in a run.

Owen Murphy, the Braves No. 6 overall prospect, started on the mound and threw 2.2 innings. He walked four but only allowed one earned run. Garrett Baumann went three innings of hitless, scoreless ball and fanned five.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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