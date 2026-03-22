Braves prospects beat Yankees prospects

John Gil, a shortstop and third baseman, went 1-for-3 with a walk, drove in two and scored twice. Gil hit a solo home run in the fifth.

In Saturday’s Spring Breakout game, some of the Braves’ top prospects beat a team of Yankees prospects 8-3 at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida.

Rated the No. 10 overall prospect, according to the MLB Pipeline, Gil spent much of this spring with the Braves before being reassigned to minor league camp March 13.

Braves catcher Colin Burgess also drove in a pair of runs while designated hitter Jose Perdomo, shortstop Alex Lodise and center fielder Diego Tornes each drove in a run.

Owen Murphy, the Braves No. 6 overall prospect, started on the mound and threw 2.2 innings. He walked four but only allowed one earned run. Garrett Baumann went three innings of hitless, scoreless ball and fanned five.