Atlanta Braves

Braves announce agreement with Spectrum

BravesVision, which will air pregame, postgame and live game telecasts, will be available on Spectrum beginning Friday.
Can't make it to Truist Park? The BravesVision will air pre-, live and postgame action on Spectrum. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
Can't make it to Truist Park? The BravesVision will air pre-, live and postgame action on Spectrum. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)
By
1 hour ago

The Braves and Spectrum announced Tuesday a multiyear distribution agreement to provide the BravesVision network to its customers.

BravesVision, which will air pregame, postgame and live game telecasts, will be available on Spectrum beginning Friday.

BravesVision channel location on Spectrum will vary by market, and viewers can check their local guide for details.

Announced last month, BravesVision will produce more than 140 games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, throughout the 2026 regular season. The BravesVision pregame show, “Braves On Deck,” and postgame show, “Braves Postgame,” will offer news, analysis and a look at the game day experience at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta. “Braves On Deck” will begin at 6 p.m. ahead of Friday’s opener against the Royals.

Viewers will have multiple options to watch Braves games without blackout restrictions through cable, satellite and streaming service providers, direct-to-consumer streaming on Braves.TV, and over the air in partnership with Gray Media.

Additional details are available at Braves.com/watch.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is the Atlanta Braves beat writer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

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