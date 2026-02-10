AJC Varsity Their coach died 3 weeks ago. At season opener, word choice was intentional Harris County baseball begins season playing ‘because of’ — not just for — late coach Tony Dimitri. Harris County baseball's slogan, "Because of TD," honors coach Tony Dimitri, who died Jan. 24. The slogan is displayed on the outfield wall behind center field and right field. (Jack Leo/AJC)

HAMILTON — The cheery sights and sounds of Harris County baseball’s opening day were momentarily silenced Monday night as the community mourned a recent loss. The Tigers’ head baseball coach, Tony Dimitri, died in a utility vehicle accident on Jan. 24.

It was tough for the entire community because Tony was Harris County," said interim head coach Brandon Jenkins, a longtime friend and former teammate of Dimitri. "He did a lot for Harris County. He was one of those guys, you say it all the time, but he was a great guy and he was loved by everybody." The bleachers overflowed at Tiger Stadium, turning the season opener into a standing-room-only event. Fans donned stickers, T-shirts and hoodies with the team's slogan, "Because of TD." The phrase "because of" was an intentional choice. Harris County didn't just want to play for its former coach. The Tigers wanted to recognize that they wouldn't be playing without Dimitri, who was a Columbus native and played at Jordan, where he also spent a decade as a teacher and coach.

“That actually came from his brother, John,” Jenkins said. “He told us that first night after all this happened. He said, ‘I don’t want you to do it for Tony. I want you to do it because of Tony.’”

Harris County baseball honored late coach Tony Dimitri, who died Jan. 24, with its slogan, "Because of TD." Interim coach Brandon Jenkins said the slogan came from Dimitri's brother, John: "He said, ‘I don’t want you to do it for Tony. I want you to do it because of Tony.’” (Jack Leo/AJC) The team honored the Dimitri family with several gestures before the game. The crowd held a moment of silence before Dimitri’s twin brother and mother threw the game’s ceremonial first pitches. Dimitri’s wife and children took the team’s lineup card to the home plate umpire. Dimitri’s oldest son, Cayden, is a sophomore on the team. Family members of Harris County baseball coach Tony Dimitri, who died Jan. 24, brought the lineup card out to home plate before Harris County's season opener Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (Jack Leo/AJC) Harris County and its opponent, Columbus, left the third base coach’s box — formerly Dimitri’s in-game position — empty for the first inning.

Third base was where Dimitri's nephew, sophomore Will Dimitri, scored Harris County's first run of the season. Will reached base on a double, quickly advanced to third base and scored on the next at-bat. Harris County sophomore Will Dimitri, nephew of the team's late coach, Tony Dimitri, scored the team's first run of the season. He scored from third base next to the coach's box, which was left empty in the first inning to honor Tony Dimitri. (Jack Leo/AJC) Harris County didn't score again until the sixth inning, when senior shortstop Daejeon Elder mashed a home run well over the left field wall. The homer was the Tigers' last score in a 4-2 loss, but the hit meant much more to Elder. He said he homered because of coach Dmitri's influence. "Today was because of coach Dimitri for me, because my first year with him — my sophomore year — that probably wouldn't have ever happened," Elder said. "I wasn't a home run guy. And hitting that, it just fired me up because it's just God-given, really."