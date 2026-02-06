AJC Varsity Marist, GAC sweep swim championships; Midtown girl claims two more titles Sarah Paisley Owen — the state record holder in 50, 100 free — swims the 200 free and 100 fly instead, winning both. Marist’s girls swim and diving team won the Class 4A championship on Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026, at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center. (Courtesy of Georgia High School Association)

Marist and Greater Atlanta Christian swept boys and girls swimming and diving championships Thursday at Georgia Tech’s McAuley Aquatic Center while Midtown junior Sarah Paisley Owen continued to build on one of the strongest high school resumes in state history. Owen’s Midtown team was a distant second to Marist in the Class 4A meet, but Owen won the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard butterfly. She was the reigning two-time champion in the 50 free and 100 free, holding the state records in each, but she swam other events at state this year. Owen also swam on the winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams.

Owen now has won six individual titles in her three varsity seasons. She competed in the 2024 Olympic Trials as a 15-year-old and is committed to Notre Dame. RELATED From 2025: Record-setting Midtown High swimmer on pace for more medals Marist dominates Class 4A Marist’s girls won the team title for the second straight season. Annalise Morris, a sophomore, won the 100-yard breaststroke and was runner-up in the 200 individual medley. Abby Jacob, a senior committed to the Air Force, was third in the 200 butterfly and 50 freestyle. Joining Owen as a two-event winner in 4A was Southwest DeKalb’s Pilar King (50 free, 100 backstroke). King is the state’s highest-rated senior prospect and last year became the first girls or boys swimmer from her school to win a state title (100 back). She committed to Arizona. Marist’s boys, winning for the first time since 2022, was led by Cannon Martenson’s victory in the 100 free and his runner-up finish in the 50 free. Martenson also swam on two high-placing relay teams. Martenson is committed to Yale.

Marist finished four points ahead of defending champion Northview, which got wins in the 200 free and 100 fly from Ashton Tan.

Westminster’s Connor Christopherson (50 free, 500 free) won two individual events. Christopherson is a junior committed to Stanford. RELATED GHSA modifies football championship schedule, condenses flag football games GAC runs away wins 3A-A titles GAC’s boys repeated as champion in the 3A-A class while the girls won for the first time. Abby Sutter won the 100 freestyle and was 100 butterfly runner-up and swam anchor on the winning 200 medley relay team. Lovett’s Decker Stedman (50 free, 500 free) and Mount Vernon’s Chloe Cappola (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke) each won two events. Cappola, a senior committed to Ohio State, also swept those events in 2025. James Sorensen, a senior committed to Georgia Tech, was GAC’s boys leader as he won the 200 individual medley, successfully defended his title in the 100 backstroke and swam leadoff on winning 200 medley and 400 free relay teams. Hebron Christian’s Riley Richards, a senior committed to South Carolina, won the 50 and 100 free.

The state meet continues Friday and concludes Saturday with the 6A and 5A finals. Class 4A girls Team results 1. Marist 485; 2. Midtown 322; 3. Blessed Trinity 314; 4. Cambridge 282; 5. Westminster 267; 6. Northview 234; 7. St. Pius 176; 8. North Oconee 175; 9. Pace Academy 172; 10. Starr’s Mill 133; 11. East Forsyth 125; 12. Druid Hills 96; 13. Centennial 95; 14. Allatoona 69; 15. Dalton 50; 16. Southwest DeKalb 48; 16. Cedar Shoals 48; 18. Flowery Branch 44; 19. Madison County 34; 20. Union Grove 15; 21. Kell 14; 22. Tucker 8; 22. Woodland-Cartersville 8; 22. Hiram 8; 25. Clarkston 6. Girls 200-yard medley relay: 1. Midtown (Avery Wells, Rhea El-Deiry, Sarah Paisley Owen, Aerin Jones) 1:45.50. 2. Marist (EA Copenhaver, Annalise Morris, Abby Jacob, Linden Corbett) 1:46.29. 3. St. Pius (Anna Read McCormack, Evie Houston, Amelia Hagen, Darby Carter) 1:51.20. 4. Blessed Trinity (Caitlyn Ymbras, Lucca Ray, Tayla Myers, Sydney Riepe) 1:55.00. 5. Pace Academy (Grace Richardson, Ann Cole Canova, Mila Van Staden, Ella Reagan Roth) 1:55.08. Girls 200-yard freestyle: 1. Sarah Paisley Owen, Midtown, 1:46.19. 2. Greta Myers, Westminster, 1:49.21. 3. Grace Pinto, Blessed Trinity, 1:51.02. 4. Lila Botham, Marist, 1:52.43. 5. Charlotte Weeter, Cambridge, 1:52.71.

Girls 200-yard individual medley: 1. Tessa Steger, North Oconee, 2:04.84. 2. Annalise Morris, Marist, 2:06.77. 3. Caroline Brewster, Blessed Trinity, 2:07.52. 4. Rhea El-Deiry, Midtown, 2:08.72. 5. Dabney Bond, Midtown, 2:11.26. Girls 50-yard freestyle: 1. Pilar King, Southwest DeKalb, 22.57. 2. Amber Naude, Cambridge, 23.36. 3. Abby Jacob, Marist, 23.81. 4. Ansley Rollins, Druid Hills, 23.84. 5. Ansley Sgrosso, Westminster, 23.93. Girls 100-yard butterfly: 1. Sarah Paisley Owen, Midtown, 53.3. 2. Mila Van Staden, Pace Academy, 56.15. 3. Abby Jacob, Marist, 58.39. 4. Ansley Rollins, Druid Hills, 58.73. 5. Anna Read McCormack, St. Pius, 58.76. Girls 100-yard freestyle: 1. Adele Sankowski, East Forsyth, 51.53. 2. Ansley Sgrosso, Westminster, 51.56. 3. Olivia Turcotte, Northview, 52.88. 4. Kristine Lila, Allatoona, 53.2. 5. Avery Wells, Midtown, 53.68. Girls 500-yard freestyle: 1. Greta Myers, Westminster, 4:52.92. 2. Grace Pinto, Blessed Trinity, 4:57.14. 3. Lila Botham, Marist, 4:59.46. 4. Tessa Steger, North Oconee, 4:59.59. 5. Kelci Walsh, Blessed Trinity, 5:06.07.

Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Marist (Abby Jacob, Sarah White, EA Copenhaver, Linden Corbett) 1:36.96. 2. Cambridge (Amber Naude, Virgin Cavalli Vasconcellos, Charlotte Weeter, Caroline Garijo) 1:37.48. 3. Westminster (Margaret Justice, Delaney Mast, Ansley Sgrosso, Greta Myers) 1:37.51. 4. Blessed Trinity (Sophia Jursic, Caroline Brewster, Grace Pinto, Kelci Walsh) 1:39.24. 5. Northview (Olivia Turcotte, Elaine Hsia, Kaela Turcotte, Elizabeth Wei) 1:41.24. Girls 100-yard backstroke: 1. Pilar King, Southwest DeKalb, 54.29. 2. Amber Naude, Cambridge, 56.12. 3. Anna Read McCormack, St. Pius, 56.18. 4. Caroline Brewster, Blessed Trinity, 56.73. 5. Westlynn Epps, Madison County, 57.94. Girls 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Annalise Morris, Marist, 1:04.33. 2. Rhea El-Deiry, Midtown, 1:05.77. 3. Kelci Walsh, Blessed Trinity, 1:06.79. 4. Evie Houston, St. Pius, 1:10.25. 5. Alana Drevet, Cambridge, 1:10.33. Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Midtown (Avery Wells, Dabney Bond, Rhea El-Deiry, Sarah Paisley Owen) 3:29.75. 2. Blessed Trinity (Grace Pinto, Sophia Jursic, Caroline Brewster, Kelci Walsh) 3:33.54. 3. Westminster (Ansley Sgrosso, Charlotte Boller, Delaney Mast, Greta Myers) 3:35.10. 4. Cambridge (Virgin Cavalli Vasconcellos, Caroline Garijo, Charlotte Weeter, Amber Naude) 3:36.00. 5. Northview (Olivia Turcotte, Renee Crowley, Elizabeth Wei, Kaela Turcotte) 3:38.73. Girls 1-meter diving: 1. Reid Adams, Westminster, 497.60. 2. Annalee Greear, North Oconee, 460.5. 3. Wendy Lynch, Westminster, 435.95. 4. Sara Hanaway, Marist, 390.15. 5 Sophia Valdez, Marist, 373.80.

RELATED Georgia high school girls basketball rankings: 5 new teams enter top 10s Class 4A boys Team results 1. Marist 319; 2. Northview 315; 3. North Oconee 304; 4. Westminster 300.5; 5. St. Pius 212; 6. Cambridge 207; 7. East Forsyth 183; 8. Midtown 179; 9. Allatoona 172; 10. Pace Academy 139; 11. Dalton 138; 12. Blessed Trinity 119; 13. Jackson, Atlanta 118; 14. Druid Hills 95; 15. Starr’s Mill 79; 16. Harris County 68; 17. Cedar Shoals 67; 18. Cartersville 50; 19. North Springs 39; 20. Griffin 34; 21. Flowery Branch 30; 22. Centennial 26; 23. Central-Carrollton 23.5; 24. Perry 22; 25. Benedictine 12; 26. Hiram 7; 27. Kell 6; 27. Tucker 6; 29. Eastside 2. Boys 200-yard medley relay: 1. Northview (Ethan Pure, Jason Park, Ashton Tan, Daniel Wu) 1:33.35. 2. North Oconee (Samuel Strickland, Nakul Karumbaiah, Joseph Rhine, Vidur Karumbaiah) 1:33.95. 3. Westminster (Max Rodbell, Ethan Kittredge, Wyatt Roberts, Jatin Bottu) 1:36.07. 4. Midtown (Jayce Richardson, Benjamin Lisbon, Alex Vinciquerra, Gabriel Fisher) 1:38.82. 5. Allatoona (Nicolas Puccio, Dallin Robinson, Talan Dotson, Bayne Dotson) 1:39.49. Boys 200-yard freestyle: 1. Joseph Rhine, North Oconee, 1:39.93. 2. Max Rodbell, Westminster, 1:40.86. 3. Bayne Dotson, Allatoona, 1:41.76. 4. Oscar Ryzhkov, Cambridge, 1:41.79. 5. Ethan Pure, Northview, 1:42.01. Boys 200-yard individual medley: 1. Ashton Tan, Northview, 1:50.43. 2. Christopher Koch, Cedar Shoals, 1:50.57. 3. Will Kaminsky, Blessed Trinity, 1:53.79. 4. Jason Park, Northview, 1:54.06. 5. Cole Allen, East Forsyth, 1:56.50.

Boys 50-yard freestyle: 1. Connor Christopherson, Westminster, 19.68. 2. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 20.5. 3. Alex Vinciquerra, Midtown, 20.94. 4. Tayne Naude, Cambridge, 20.97. 5. Stephen Thompson, Griffin, 21.82. Boys 100-yard butterfly: 1. Ashton Tan, Northview, 49.72. 2. Joseph Rhine, North Oconee, 50.09. 3. Oscar Ryzhkov, Cambridge, 50.28. 4. Jason Park, Northview, 50.36. 5. Quinton Smith, Harris County, 51.99. Boys 100-yard freestyle: 1. Cannon Martenson, Marist, 44.57. 2. Bayne Dotson, Allatoona, 46.12. 3. Alex Vinciquerra, Midtown, 47.31. 4. Talan Dotson, Allatoona, 47.76. 5. Chase Myers, Westminster, 48.03. Boys 500-yard freestyle: 1. Connor Christopherson, Westminster, 4:26.73. 2. Crenshaw Halbach, North Oconee, 4:34.24. 3. Ethan Coggin, St. Pius, 4:38.93. 4. Luke Tartaglione, Marist, 4:44.92. 5. Winlon Knowles, Marist, 4:49.64. Boys 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Westminster (Eric Jiang, Chase Myers, Darrel Xiao, Connor Christopherson) 1:26.58. 2. Cambridge (Oscar Ryzhkov, Bryson Mynatt, David Jackson, Tayne Naude) 1:26.73. 3. Marist (Max Linenberg, Cannon Martenson, Christopher Hasell, Andrew Wiegand) 1:26.73. 4. North Oconee (Joseph Rhine, Shaan Kannan, Crenshaw Halbach, Vidur Karumbaiah) 1:27.84. 5. Pace Academy (Mason Hade, Rohan Sapre, Matthew Bramwell, Oliver Klein) 1:29.83.

Boys 100-yard backstroke: 1. Max Rodbell, Westminster, 49.32. 2. Tayne Naude, Cambridge, 49.46. 3. Ethan Pure, Northview, 51.63. 4. Samuel Strickland, North Oconee, 52.4. 5. Nicolas Puccio, Allatoona, 54.08. Boys 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Will Kaminsky, Blessed Trinity, 1:50.43. 2. Peyton Bearden, Dalton, 1:50.57. 3. Christopher Koch, Cedar Shoals, 1:53.79. 4. Jack Lynch, Starr’s Mill, 1:54.06. 5. Nakul Karumbaiah, North Oconee, 1:56.50. Boys 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Northview (Ashton Tan, Jason Park, Daniel Wu, Ethan Pure) 3:06.33. 2. Marist (Max Linenberg, Luke Tartaglione, Kyle Fionte, Cannon Martenson) 3:06.73. 3. Westminster (Max Rodbell, Darrel Xiao, Chase Myers, Connor Christopherson) 3:07.13. 4. Cambridge (Oscar Ryzhkov, Brian Guy, David Jackson, Tayne Naude) 3:14.67. 5. East Forsyth (Jake Reber, Joshua Winters, Cole Allen, Griffin Segrest) 3:18.40. Boys 1-meter diving: 1. Ryland Gummere, St. Pius, 553.40. RELATED GHSA is seeking new associate director to oversee football Class 3A-A girls Team standings: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian 397.5; 2. Athens Academy 251.5; 3. Calhoun 250; 4. Mount Vernon 182; 5. Columbus 174; 6. Wesleyan 169; 7. Lovett 165; 8. Mount Pisgah Christian 163; 9. North Hall 145; 10. Jefferson 104; 11. Providence Christian 101; 12. Oconee County 96; 13. Atlanta International 89; 14. Commerce 62; 15. Paideia 51; 16. Holy Innocents’ 50; 17. North Cobb Christian 47; 18. Bainbridge 44; 19. Whitefield Academy 41; 19. Appling County 41; 21. Galloway 40; 22. Savannah Arts 39; 23. East Jackson 37.5; 24. West Hall 37; 25. Lumpkin County 32; 25. St. Vincent’s Academy 32; 27. Whitewater 31; 28. Cook 30.5; 29. Social Circle 29; 30. Pike County 27; 31. Pierce County 22; 32. Morgan County 21; 32. Mount Paran Christian 21; 34. Dawson County 17; 35. Spalding 13; 36. Chestatee 11; 37. Richmond Academy 8; 38. LaGrange 6; 39. Southeast Bulloch 5; 40. Coahulla Creek 4; 40. Jenkins 4.

Girls 200-yard medley relay: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian (Mary Sloan Brown, Caroline Parker, Darsey Patterson, Abby Sutter) 1:45.60. 2. Athens Academy (Addie Savage, Riley Harding, Leah Templin, Ella Dillon) 1:51.66. 3. Calhoun (Caylon A. Trundle, Annie Eickman, Ashley Ramirez Esc, Jocelyn Chance) 1:52.45. 4. Atlanta International (Lucki Patel, Catherine Hasell, Jacquie Guevara-Soto, Lilli Schalko) 1:57.39. 5. Columbus (Audrina McDowell, Tanusha Raviprakash, Remmi Stewart, Tvisha Singh) 1:57.56. Girls 200-yard freestyle: 1. Kinley McCalla, Wesleyan, 1:52.13. 2. Coby Savage, Athens Academy, 1:53.71. 3. Morgan Farmer, Whitefield Academy, 1:55.01. 4. Madeline Curtis, Providence Christian, 1:57.60. 5. Haley Hayes, Lumpkin County, 1:59.20. Girls 200-yard individual medley: 1. Sydney Hutchins, Mount Pisgah Christian, 2:05.92. 2. Kathryn Tarpley, Greater Atlanta Christian, 2:08.53. 3. Greta Zuccaro, Bainbridge, 2:09.33. 4. Zoey Zellner, Commerce, 2:09.58. 5. Emma Miller, East Jackson, 2:13.86. Girls 50-yard freestyle: 1. Decker Stedman, Lovett, 23.7. 2. Mary Sloan Brown, Greater Atlanta Christian, 24.23. 3. Poppy Clarkson, North Hall, 24.53. 4. Ansley Martin, West Hall, 24.58. 5. Alexandra Mackowiak, Savannah Arts, 24.63. Girls 100-yard butterfly: 1. Chloe Cappola, Mount Vernon, 55.44. 2. Abby Sutter, Greater Atlanta Christian, 55.65. 3. Jocelyn Towns, Mount Vernon, 57.62. 4. Kinley McCalla, Wesleyan, 58.46. 5. Leah Templin, Athens Academy, 58.65.

Girls 100-yard freestyle: 1. Abby Sutter, Greater Atlanta Christian, 51.96. 2. Coby Savage, Athens Academy, 52.11. 3. Ellie Williams, Galloway, 52.41. 4. Sydney Hutchins, Mount Pisgah Christian, 52.6. 5. Ansley Martin, West Hall, 54.05. Girls 500-yard freestyle: 1. Decker Stedman, Lovett, 4:59.43. 2. Madeline Curtis, Providence Christian, 5:09.31. 3. Nataleigh Adriansen, Mount Pisgah Christian, 5:13.23. 4. Zoey Zellner, Commerce, 5:19.57. 5. Savannah Carter, Greater Atlanta Christian, 5:26.87. Girls 200-yard freestyle relay: 1. Mount Vernon (Sasha Mahl, Jocelyn Towns, Sydney Morton, Chloe Cappola) 1:40.40. 2. Greater Atlanta Christian (Mary Sloan Brown, Ivie Channavong, Emma Kwasigroch, Kathryn Tarpley) 1:40.99. 3. Wesleyan (Abbey Suits, MC Harrison, McKenna Brennan, Kinley McCalla) 1:41.13. 4. Lovett (Sophie Giardino, Elizabeth Dellinger, Estelle Reavey, Decker Stedman) 1:42.33. 5. North Hall (Adria King, Leah Seid, Carly Holderfield, Poppy Clarkson) 1:44.34. Girls 100-yard backstroke: 1. Chloe Cappola, Mount Vernon, 55.5. 2. Morgan Farmer, Whitefield Academy, 55.91. 3. Ellie Williams, Galloway, 56.46. 4. Mary Sloan Brown, Greater Atlanta Christian, 58.08. 5. Jocelyn Towns, Mount Vernon, 59.17. Girls 100-yard breaststroke: 1. Greta Zuccaro, Bainbridge, 1:03.42. 2. Alexandra Mackowiak, Savannah Arts, 1:03.97. 3. Kathryn Tarpley, Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:05.90. 3. Emma Miller, East Jackson, 1:05.90. 5. Caroline Parker, Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:06.88.

Girls 400-yard freestyle relay: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian (Abby Sutter, Darsey Patterson, Savannah Carter, Kathryn Tarpley) 3:37.43. 2. Athens Academy (Ella Dillon, Addie Savage, Leah Templin, Coby Savage) 3:41.86. 3. Calhoun (Caylon A. Trundle, Lindsey Cox, Cambell Brown, Annie Eickman) 3:43.61. 4. Wesleyan (MC Harrison, Melloy Madray, McKenna Brennan, Kinley McCalla) 3:48.41. 5. Mount Pisgah Christian (Faith Jennerich, Erin Hopkins, Nataleigh Adriansen, Sydney Hutchins) 3:48.51. Girls 1-meter diving: 1. Abbey Suits, Wesleyan, 709.95. 2. Caroline Jenkins, Morgan County, 512.70. 3. Emery Noffsinger, Calhoun, 408.10. 4. Kelsey Dixon, Greater Atlanta Christian, 397.30. RELATED Georgia high school football coaching changes: Washington County finds new coach Class 3A-A boys Team standings: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian 398.5; 2. Lovett 207; 3. North Hall 200; 4. Wesleyan 191; 5. Columbus 172; 6. Whitefield Academy 170; 7. Cherokee Bluff 150; 8. Calhoun 140; 9. Mount Pisgah Christian 125.5; 10. Mary Persons 119; 11. Hebron Christian 112; 12. Coahulla Creek 98; 12. Mount Vernon 98; 14. Holy Innocents’ 95; 15. Paideia 80; 16. Mount Paran Christian 57; 17. Galloway 52; 18. Jefferson 51; 19. Jenkins 45; 20. St. Francis 44; 21. Sandy Creek 40; 22. Whitewater 39; 23. Elite Scholars Academy 38; 24. Richmond Academy 37; 24. Callaway 37; 26. Southeast Bulloch 31; 26. Savannah Arts Academy 31; 26. Pierce County 31; 29. Peach County 27; 30. Lake Oconee Academy 24; 30. King’s Ridge Christian 24; 32. Harlem 16; 33. Union County 15; 34. Troup 14; 35. Jeff Davis 11; 36. Chestatee 6; 36. Adairsville 6; 38. Savannah Christian 5; 38. Davidson Fine Arts 5; 40. Walker 4; 41. Providence Christian 2. Boys 200-yard medley relay: 1. Greater Atlanta Christian (James Sorensen, Ethan James, Carson Credendino, Andrew Wagner) 1:35.79. 2. Lovett (Ford Tedder, Graham Tedder, Jacob Ying, Jacob Zhang) 1:40.48. 3. North Hall (John Seid, Cayden Mott, Michal Collins, Louis Carey) 1:40.83. 4. Cherokee Bluff (Ike Williams, Jacob Rowland, Elijah Jones, Luke Bruce) 1:40.89. 5. Whitefield Academy (Hudson Zwygart, Carson Feather, Stanton Zwygart, Alex Brooks) 1:41.22. Boys 200-yard freestyle: 1. Victor Cintron Rosario, Jenkins, 1:40.84. 2. Lauritz Adriansen, Mount Pisgah Christian, 1:42.20. 3. Jack Jung, Sandy Creek, 1:44.99. 4. Jonah Probst, Mount Paran Christian, 1:45.10. 5. Louis Carey, North Hall, 1:49.18.

Boys 200-yard individual medley: 1. James Sorensen, Greater Atlanta Christian, 1:50.35. 2. Eric Xu, Wesleyan, 1:50.71. 3. Asher Maurice, St. Francis, 1:51.03. 4. Miles Pattillo, Richmond Academy, 1:56.60. 5. Daniel Gudgin, Callaway, 1:59.45. Boys 50-yard freestyle: 1. Riley Richards, Hebron Christian, 20.75. 2. Stanton Zwygart, Whitefield Academy, 21.25. 3. Kingston Fleming, Elite Scholars, 21.77. 4. Ike Williams, Cherokee Bluff, 21.84. 5. Jace Neeb, Wesleyan, 21.86. Boys 100-yard butterfly: 1. Stanton Zwygart, Whitefield Academy, 48.41. 2. Victor Cintron Rosario, Jenkins, 49.2. 3. Michal Collins, North Hall, 51.69. 4. Aaron Gilmore, Mount Paran Christian, 51.7. 5. Kingston Fleming, Elite Scholars, 52.62. Boys 100-yard freestyle: 1. Riley Richards, Hebron Christian, 45.24. 2. Henry Ramsey, Galloway, 48.52. 3. Michal Collins, North Hall, 48.7. 4. Karson Matthey, Columbus, 49.82. 5. Kendall Griffith, Southeast Bulloch, 50.1. Boys 500-yard freestyle: 1. Eric Xu, Wesleyan, 4:33.35. 2. Lauritz Adriansen, Mount Pisgah Christian, 4:33.57. 3. Jack Jung, Sandy Creek, 4:44.95. 4. Daniel Gudgin, Callaway, 4:51.81. 5. Miles Pattillo, Richmond Academy, 4:52.09.