Georgia Bulldogs Kirby Smart’s statement on new Georgia outside linebackers coach Larry Knight helped Arkansas State finish ninth in the nation in sacks last season. Georgia coach Kirby Smart — pictured speaking before the Sugar Bowl in December — said of new outside linebackers coach Larry Knight, an Augusta native who coached at Georgia Tech and Georgia State: "… I know he is ready to get to work in his home state." (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia has found its next outside linebackers coach, tabbing West Virginia’s edges/pass rush specialist, Larry Knight, to replace Chidera Uzo-Diribe. The Bulldogs announced the hiring Tuesday. Knight, who was hired by West Virginia in January, spent last season at Arkansas State, working as the defensive ends coach and run game coordinator. Arkansas State finished with 39 sacks last season, up from the 19 sacks the Red Wolves had in 2024. Arkansas State finished tied for ninth nationally in sacks last season.

RELATED Georgia makes three support staff moves, including hiring Robert Edwards “We are excited to add a coach and a man of Coach Knight’s caliber to the staff,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in a statement. “He has produced on the field at all of his coaching stops and has also proven his worth as one of the best recruiters around. Coach Knight was a conference champion on the field when he played for Central Michigan and I know he is ready to get to work in his home state.” Knight is a Georgia native, hailing from Augusta. He played collegiately at Central Michigan. Knight has coached in the state of Georgia before, working at Georgia State in 2015-16 and at Georgia Tech from 2019-2022. During his time with the Yellow Jackets, Knight was the defensive line and defensive recruiting coordinator. Knight worked with current Georgia nickels/stars coach Andrew Thacker when the two were at Georgia Tech. Uzo-Diribe left for an opening on the Dallas Cowboys coaching staff after spending four seasons in Athens. Other coaching stops include Cincinnati (2011-2012), Tennessee (2013-15), Temple (2017-18, 2023-24) and the Green Bay Packers (spring of 2025).

Knight inherits a talented outside linebacker room, with the Bulldogs bringing back Gabe Harris and Quintavius Johnson. Behind those two, the Bulldogs also have second-year players in Chase Linton, Darren Ikinnagbon and Isaiah Gibson eager to carve out roles. Georgia signed four-star outside linebacker Khamari Brooks as a part of the 2026 recruiting class.