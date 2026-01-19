AJC Varsity

State wrestling results: Creekview comes back, Jefferson wins 26th title

Grizzlies beat South Effingham 36-35 after trailing 35-6. Camden County, Jefferson, Social Circle also repeat as boys team dual champions.
The Creekview boys wrestling team repeated as Class 5A dual champion on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Douglasville. The Grizzlies trailed 35-6 with nine of 14 matches completed, then won the final five matches by pinfall to win 36-35. (Courtesy of GHSA)
By
30 minutes ago

Camden County, Creekview, Jefferson and Social Circle repeated as boys duals wrestling champions this past weekend, while Woodland of Cartersville and Rockmart returned to the championship podium after some time.

Creekview’s comeback victory over South Effingham in the Class 5A final — requiring five straight do-or-die victories by pinfall — was best in show, surely one of the greatest rallies in state wrestling finals history.

Creekview trailed 35-6 with nine of 14 matches completed, having won only one.

Creekview needed to win each of the final five matches by pinfall, the result that earns the maximum 6 points. Any South Effingham wrestler who went the six-minute distance, even in a losing decision, would end Creekview’s bid.

Creekview delivered the five, each in less than four minutes.

The winning wrestlers, in order, were Aaron Campbell (144 pounds), Pierce Marsh (150), Weston Wilkie (157), Logan Pritchett (165) and Costen Wright (175). Wright defeated Zion Easley at 3:09 to give Creekview a 36-35 victory.

In Class 4A, Woodland won by the same score as Creekview, 36-35, against cross-county rival Cass. Woodland trailed 29-13 before winning five straight matches. Cayden Bagley’s major decision victory at 106 pounds in the penultimate match was the clincher. The championship was Woodland’s fifth overall, first since 2021.

Camden County, the Class 6A champion, won its 10th straight title. The Wildcats won 51 of 56 matches in the four contested rounds and defeated Buford 55-16 in the final.

In 3A, Jefferson won its 26th duals title, the most of any school. Jefferson beat Troup 57-21 for the championship.

All four schools in Jackson County made deep title runs. In addition to Jefferson, Jackson County finished third in 4A; East Jackson was the runner-up in 2A; and Commerce finished third in Class A.

In beating East Jackson 42-31, Rockmart won its 13th state title, first since 2014.

In Class A, Social Circle won its fourth straight title and ninth in a row with a 56-13 victory over Elbert County.

The championships were held at six venues, each with 16 teams. The sites were Camden County (6A), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (5A), Ola (4A), Jefferson (3A), East Jackson (2A) and Heard County (A).

The girls duals championship will be Saturday at Carrollton and Dahlonega.

Class 6A

Team standings

  1. Camden County
  2. Buford
  3. Tift County
  4. West Forsyth

Final: Camden County d. Buford 55-16

Semifinals: Camden County d. Walton 76-3

Semifinals: Buford d. West Forsyth 69-11

Class 5A

Team standings

  1. Creekview
  2. South Effingham
  3. Jackson County
  4. Brunswick

Final: Creekview d. South Effingham 36-35

Semifinals: Creekview d. Dunwoody 65-11

Semifinals: South Effingham d. Jackson County 55-12

Class 4A

Team standings

  1. Woodland-Cartersville
  2. Cass
  3. Walnut Grove
  4. Harris County

Final: Woodland d. Cass 36-35

Semifinals: Cass d. Ola 42-25

Semifinals: Woodland d. Harris County 60-18

Class 3A

Team standings

  1. Jefferson
  2. Troup
  3. Gilmer
  4. White County

Final: Jefferson d. Troup 57-21.

Semifinals: Jefferson d. Gilmer 61-15

Semifinals: Troup d. Dawson County 57-15

Class 2A

Team standings

  1. Rockmart
  2. East Jackson
  3. Columbus
  4. Cook

Final: Rockmart d. East Jackson 42-31

Semifinals: East Jackson d. Cook 38-31

Semifinals: Rockmart d. Columbus 36-33

Class A

Team standings

  1. Social Circle
  2. Elbert County
  3. Commerce
  4. Gordon Lee

Final: Social Circle d. Elbert County 56-13

Semifinals: Elbert County d. Gordon Lee 40-35

Semifinals: Social Circle d. Commerce 68-12

About the Author

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

