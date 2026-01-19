AJC Varsity State wrestling results: Creekview comes back, Jefferson wins 26th title Grizzlies beat South Effingham 36-35 after trailing 35-6. Camden County, Jefferson, Social Circle also repeat as boys team dual champions. The Creekview boys wrestling team repeated as Class 5A dual champion on Saturday, Jan. 17, 2025, in Douglasville. The Grizzlies trailed 35-6 with nine of 14 matches completed, then won the final five matches by pinfall to win 36-35. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Camden County, Creekview, Jefferson and Social Circle repeated as boys duals wrestling champions this past weekend, while Woodland of Cartersville and Rockmart returned to the championship podium after some time. Creekview’s comeback victory over South Effingham in the Class 5A final — requiring five straight do-or-die victories by pinfall — was best in show, surely one of the greatest rallies in state wrestling finals history.

Creekview trailed 35-6 with nine of 14 matches completed, having won only one. Creekview needed to win each of the final five matches by pinfall, the result that earns the maximum 6 points. Any South Effingham wrestler who went the six-minute distance, even in a losing decision, would end Creekview's bid. Creekview delivered the five, each in less than four minutes. The winning wrestlers, in order, were Aaron Campbell (144 pounds), Pierce Marsh (150), Weston Wilkie (157), Logan Pritchett (165) and Costen Wright (175). Wright defeated Zion Easley at 3:09 to give Creekview a 36-35 victory.

In Class 4A, Woodland won by the same score as Creekview, 36-35, against cross-county rival Cass. Woodland trailed 29-13 before winning five straight matches. Cayden Bagley’s major decision victory at 106 pounds in the penultimate match was the clincher. The championship was Woodland’s fifth overall, first since 2021.

Camden County, the Class 6A champion, won its 10th straight title. The Wildcats won 51 of 56 matches in the four contested rounds and defeated Buford 55-16 in the final. In 3A, Jefferson won its 26th duals title, the most of any school. Jefferson beat Troup 57-21 for the championship. All four schools in Jackson County made deep title runs. In addition to Jefferson, Jackson County finished third in 4A; East Jackson was the runner-up in 2A; and Commerce finished third in Class A. In beating East Jackson 42-31, Rockmart won its 13th state title, first since 2014. In Class A, Social Circle won its fourth straight title and ninth in a row with a 56-13 victory over Elbert County.

The championships were held at six venues, each with 16 teams. The sites were Camden County (6A), Legacy Arena in Douglasville (5A), Ola (4A), Jefferson (3A), East Jackson (2A) and Heard County (A). The girls duals championship will be Saturday at Carrollton and Dahlonega. Class 6A Team standings Camden County Buford Tift County West Forsyth Final: Camden County d. Buford 55-16

215 - Caleb Gaskin (Camden County) over Kanon Nelson (Buford) Fall 3:38

285 - Ryder Wilder (Camden County) over Grey Richardson (Buford) TF 18-1

106 - Clayton Newton (Camden County) over Seth Ledford (Buford) Fall 0:17

113 - Ariah Mills (Buford) over Jayme Jones (Camden County) Fall 2:39

120 - Elijah Hattaway (Camden County) over Crew Castorri (Buford) TF 16-0

126 - Chris Metz (Buford) over Jayden Buehler (Camden County) Dec 2-0

132 - Isaac Santos (Camden County) over Cooper McArthur (Buford) Fall 4:43

138 - DJ Clarke (Buford) over Cane Smolarsky (Camden County) Maj 11-2

144 - Brandon Higgins (Camden County) over Quinn Jenkins (Buford) Fall 1:38

150 - Hunter Prosen (Camden County) over Adam Culican (Buford) Fall 2:00

157 - Brock Weaver (Camden County) over Trey Gregory (Buford) Maj 13-0

165 - Callum McCormack (Buford) over Julian Dailey (Camden County) Dec 15-8

175 - Brian Wright (Camden County) over Kaden Pope (Buford) Fall 3:22

190 - Aidan Buck (Camden County) over Jack Gea (Buford) TF 15-0 Semifinals: Camden County d. Walton 76-3 106 - Clayton Newton (Camden County) over David Versele (Walton) Fall 2:23

113 - Jayme Jones (Camden County) over Luke Lancaster (Walton) Fall 1:39

120 - Kalob Rodriguez (Camden County) over Ryan Ghiai (Walton) Fall 1:45

126 - Elijah Hattaway (Camden County) over Noah Thigpen (Walton) Fall 1:12

132 - Caleb Pierce (Camden County) by forfeit

138 - Cane Smolarsky (Camden County) over Brady Oberholtzer (Walton) Fall 1:53

144 - Nathaniel Park (Walton) over Brandon Higgins (Camden County) Dec 6-1

150 - Hunter Prosen (Camden County) over Mihai Necula (Walton) Maj 12-0

157 - Brock Weaver (Camden County) over Brandon Whiteford (Walton) Fall 1:14

165 - Luis Fernandez-Medina (Camden County) over Hamza Sayeed (Walton) Fall 3:55

175 - Brian Wright (Camden County) over Mateus Silva (Walton) Fall 0:20

190 - Aidan Buck (Camden County) over Alex Strickland (Walton) Fall 2:56

215 - Ryder Wilder (Camden County) over Edwart Wijaya (Walton) Fall 0:15

285 - Joseph Schulze (Camden County) by forfeit Semifinals: Buford d. West Forsyth 69-11 190 - Jack Gea (Buford) over Julian Yazzie (West Forsyth) TF 19-3

215 - Kanon Nelson (Buford) over Huan Larson (West Forsyth) Fall 2:10

285 - Grey Richardson (Buford) over Tim Hyrbu (West Forsyth) Fall 4:40

106 - Derik Kiefer (West Forsyth) over Seth Ledford (Buford) Fall 0:37

113 - Ariah Mills (Buford) over Wesley Ely (West Forsyth) Fall 0:30

120 - Isaac Jung (West Forsyth) over Crew Castorri (Buford) TF 20-3

126 - Cooper McArthur (Buford) over Alex Blanc (West Forsyth) Fall 0:34

132 - Chris Metz (Buford) over Brooks McDonald (West Forsyth) TF 16-1

138 - Quinn Jenkins (Buford) over Brayden Guined (West Forsyth) TF 20-5

144 - DJ Clarke (Buford) over Radden Eppich (West Forsyth) Fall 0:52

150 - Adam Culican (Buford) over David Webb (West Forsyth) Fall 3:27

157 - Trey Gregory (Buford) over D`Shaun Rowe (West Forsyth) Fall 1:14

165 - Callum McCormack (Buford) by forfeit

175 - Brock Lowe (Buford) by forfeit

Class 5A Team standings Creekview South Effingham Jackson County Brunswick Final: Creekview d. South Effingham 36-35

215 - Caysen Fisher (South Effingham) over Damion Moreno (Creekview) Maj 16-7

285 - Jackson Locke (Creekview) over Kevin Steptoe (South Effingham) Fall 5:02

106 - Christopher Hardeman (South Effingham) over Cooper Wilkie (Creekview) Fall 1:25

113 - Andreo Manlove (South Effingham) over Jack Cory (Creekview) TF 19-3

120 - Tahrik Bailey (South Effingham) over Collier Lott (Creekview) TF 17-1

126 - Mayson Young (South Effingham) over Ty Warren (Creekview) Dec 4-1

132 - Noah Knowlton (South Effingham) over Beau Richardson (Creekview) Dec 11-5

138 - Brayden Bringer (South Effingham) over Warren Wilkie (Creekview) TF 19-3

144 - Aaron Campbell (Creekview) over Maddox Vasquez (South Effingham) Fall 3:53

150 - Pierce Marsh (Creekview) over Jeremiah Hobbs (South Effingham) Fall 1:03

157 - Weston Wilkie (Creekview) over Riley Atkins (South Effingham) Fall 1:59

165 - Logan Pritchett (Creekview) over Ethan Webb (South Effingham) Fall 1:22

175 - Costen Wright (Creekview) over Zion Easley (South Effingham) Fall 3:09 Semifinals: Creekview d. Dunwoody 65-11

106 - Cooper Wilkie (Creekview) by forfeit

113 - Jack Cory (Creekview) over Francis Ho (Dunwoody) Fall 1:28

120 - Dylan Lynn (Dunwoody) over Collier Lott (Creekview) TF 19-3

126 - Ty Warren (Creekview) over Jared Katz (Dunwoody) Fall 1:04

132 - Beau Richardson (Creekview) over Philip Poulos (Dunwoody) Fall 1:13

138 - Warren Wilkie (Creekview) over Gray Roberts (Dunwoody) Dec 9-3

144 - Aaron Campbell (Creekview) over Nathan Ho (Dunwoody) Fall 2:51

150 - Pierce Marsh (Creekview) over Cole Young (Dunwoody) Fall 3:36

157 - Weston Wilkie (Creekview) over Wali Whited (Dunwoody) Maj 11-0

165 - Logan Pritchett (Creekview) by forfeit

175 - David Remigailo (Dunwoody) over Troy Christopher (Creekview) Fall 2:00

190 - Costen Wright (Creekview) over Tristan Terry (Dunwoody) Maj 13-3

215 - Damion Moreno (Creekview) by forfeit

285 - Jackson Locke (Creekview) by forfeit Semifinals: South Effingham d. Jackson County 55-12 175 - Daylan Maxwell (Jackson County) over Zion Easley (South Effingham) Fall 2:34

190 - Zachary Utnehmer (South Effingham) over Evan Conway (Jackson County) Fall 1:06

215 - Caysen Fisher (South Effingham) over Alonso Ortiz (Jackson County) Fall 3:07

285 - Kevin Steptoe (South Effingham) by forfeit

106 - Christopher Hardeman (South Effingham) over Cael Powers (Jackson County) Maj 18-8

113 - Andreo Manlove (South Effingham) over Daelin Spry (Jackson County) TF 17-0

120 - Tahrik Bailey (South Effingham) over Tyler Neese (Jackson County) Maj 9-1

126 - Mikey Castro (Jackson County) over Mayson Young (South Effingham) Dec 4-3

132 - Donavon Spry (Jackson County) over Noah Knowlton (South Effingham) Dec 4-2

138 - Brayden Bringer (South Effingham) over Daniel Alvarez (Jackson County) TF 19-0

144 - Maddox Vasquez (South Effingham) over Sam Donaldson (Jackson County) Dec 6-5

150 - Jeremiah Hobbs (South Effingham) over Preston Clark (Jackson County) Fall 2:15

157 - Riley Atkins (South Effingham) over Beau Hoffman (Jackson County) Fall 3:34

165 - Ethan Webb (South Effingham) over Brandt Weatherly (Jackson County) Maj 14-5 Class 4A Team standings Woodland-Cartersville Cass Walnut Grove Harris County

Final: Woodland d. Cass 36-35 120 - Hayden Trimm (Cass) over Bryton Glenn (Woodland) Fall 0:45

126 - Adrian Zapata (Woodland) over Justus Fife (Cass) Maj 14-3

132 - Joshua Palmore (Woodland) over Ethan Edwards (Cass) Dec 10-4

138 - Rowdy Duck (Cass) over Noah Cates (Woodland) TF 18-3

144 - Luka Jensen (Cass) over Dylan Couey (Woodland) Fall 4:14

150 - David Jewell (Cass) over Brayden Postell (Woodland) Fall 3:50

157 - Nathan Cates (Woodland) over Collin Armona (Cass) Fall 3:11

165 - Ethan Harrington (Cass) over Skylar Pizzutiello (Woodland) Fall 3:06

175 - Paul Lanier (Woodland) over Zachary Stiles (Cass) Fall 1:36

190 - Owen Jones (Woodland) over Mason Tompkins (Cass) Fall 1:01

215 - John Gill (Woodland) over Codey Dean (Cass) Maj 16-8

285 - Will Thomas (Woodland) over John Abernathy (Cass) Dec 3-1

106 - Cayden Bagley (Woodland) over Brandon Lalbehari (Cass) Maj 18-5

113 - Gavin Walker (Cass) over Nick Weathersbee (Woodland) Inj 0:32 Semifinals: Cass d. Ola 42-25 113 - Tye Daniel (Ola) over Gavin Walker (Cass) TF 19-3

120 - Hayden Trimm (Cass) over Gio Cornacchia (Ola) TF 17-2

126 - Justus Fife (Cass) over Dalton Bishop (Ola) Fall 3:55

132 - Gabriel Easey (Ola) over Ethan Edwards (Cass) Fall 1:04

138 - Rowdy Duck (Cass) over Carson Kimbrough (Ola) Fall 2:31

144 - Luka Jensen (Cass) over Colton Roberts (Ola) TF 19-3

150 - Anderson Becker (Ola) over Collin Armona (Cass) Fall 4:50

157 - David Jewell (Cass) over Christian Papcun (Ola) Maj 23-11

165 - Ethan Harrington (Cass) over Samir Ross (Ola) Maj 13-0

175 - Mason Tompkins (Cass) over Jeremy Reagin (Ola) Fall 0:48

190 - Jacob Diamond (Ola) over Zachary Stiles (Cass) Dec 11-9

215 - Xander Dossett (Ola) over Codey Dean (Cass) Fall 2:14

285 - John Abernathy (Cass) by forfeit

106 - Double forfeit Semifinals: Woodland d. Harris County 60-18

113 - Nick Weathersbee (Woodland) over Mikel Avrilien (Harris County) Fall 1:14

120 - Chase Rust (Harris County) over Bryton Glenn (Woodland) Fall 1:24

126 - Adrian Zapata (Woodland) over Scott Skumautz (Harris County) TF 17-1

132 - Joshua Palmore (Woodland) over Matthew Love (Harris County) Dec 10-4

138 - Noah Cates (Woodland) over Jaxon Barnett (Harris County) Fall 3:07

144 - Dylan Couey (Woodland) over Carter Seto (Harris County) Fall 2:46

150 - Brayden Postell (Woodland) over Clarke Assam (Harris County) Fall 1:37

157 - Nathan Cates (Woodland) over Barett Bonner (Harris County) Fall 2:36

165 - Skylar Pizzutiello (Woodland) over Easton Boren (Harris County) Fall 0:22

175 - Easton Boren (Harris County) over Marquis Carter (Woodland) Fall 0:53

190 - Owen Jones (Woodland) over Liam Cauley (Harris County) Fall 2:25

215 - John Gill (Woodland) over Antonio Ruiz (Harris County) Fall 3:35

285 - Wesley Sappington (Harris County) over Will Thomas (Woodland) Fall 2:55

Class 3A Team standings Jefferson Troup Gilmer White County Final: Jefferson d. Troup 57-21.

285 - Zane Taliaferro (Troup) over Zachary White (Jefferson) Fall 2:59

106 - Jose Zamorano (Troup) over Ethan Branan (Jefferson) Fall 1:27

113 - Javen Russo (Troup) over Anthony Aguayo (Jefferson) Maj 10-0

120 - Jonderious Williams (Troup) over Taylor Thompson (Jefferson) TF 22-5

126 - Gavin Austin (Jefferson) over Calvin Waters (Troup) DQ

132 - Ty Murray (Jefferson) over Aaron Ellison (Troup) Fall 0:56

138 - Roman Belardo (Jefferson) over Preston Strickland (Troup) Fall 3:58

144 - Tanner Hunt (Jefferson) over Anthony Swanson (Troup) TF 20-4

150 - Danny Krutules (Jefferson) over Noah King (Troup) TF 17-1

157 - Dallas Russell (Jefferson) by forfeit

165 - Kam Dotson (Jefferson) over Hank Muhr (Troup) TF 17-2

175 - Reid Gober (Jefferson) over Eian Ledford (Troup) Fall 1:03

190 - Fischer West (Jefferson) over Kam Huzzie (Troup) Fall 1:17

Semifinals: Jefferson d. Gilmer 61-15 190 - Fischer West (Jefferson) over Madden Hopkins (Gilmer) Fall 1:42

215 - Clifford Williford (Jefferson) over Jacob Watson (Gilmer) Fall 0:48

285 - Denny Ramirez (Gilmer) over Zachary White (Jefferson) Fall 3:31

106 - Deyson Lopez (Gilmer) over Ethan Branan (Jefferson) Fall 1:12

113 - Anthony Aguayo (Jefferson) over Lioandro Diaz (Gilmer) TF 17-2

120 - Daniel Escobar (Gilmer) over Taylor Thompson (Jefferson) Dec 10-4

126 - Gavin Austin (Jefferson) over Eddie Alonzo (Gilmer) Fall 3:46

132 - Ty Murray (Jefferson) over Manuel Velasquez (Gilmer) Fall 2:33

138 - Roman Belardo (Jefferson) over Hunter Newhart (Gilmer) Fall 1:39

144 - Tanner Hunt (Jefferson) over Adolfo Bautista-Bautista (Gilmer) TF 18-3

150 - Cruz Hezel (Jefferson) over Braelyn Nelson (Gilmer) Maj 16-6

157 - Dallas Russell (Jefferson) over Dawson Richard (Gilmer) TF 25-6

165 - Kam Dotson (Jefferson) over Bo Cronic (Gilmer) Fall 2:35

175 - Reid Gober (Jefferson) over Orrin Todd (Gilmer) Fall 1:00 Semifinals: Troup d. Dawson County 57-15 190 - Ronan O`Keeffe (Dawson County) over Michael Floyd (Troup) Fall 1:43

215 - Brandon Gillian (Dawson County) over Jacob Rice (Troup) Fall 0:37

285 - Zane Taliaferro (Troup) over Brody Schuette (Dawson County) Dec 6-0

106 - Jose Zamorano (Troup) over Charlie McCall (Dawson County) TF 17-1

113 - Javen Russo (Troup) by forfeit

120 - Jonderious Williams (Troup) over Mason Rosenberg (Dawson County) TF 20-5

126 - Calvin Waters (Troup) over Javen Jett (Dawson County) TF 16-1

132 - Aaron Ellison (Troup) over Landon Glander (Dawson County) Fall 2:55

138 - Preston Strickland (Troup) over Aden Ogelsby (Dawson County) Dec 13-8

144 - Parker Voss (Dawson County) over Anthony Swanson (Troup) Dec 24-17

150 - Noah King (Troup) over Tanner Gee (Dawson County) Fall 4:55

157 - Hank Muhr (Troup) over Brock Eckert (Dawson County) Fall 3:08

165 - Eian Ledford (Troup) over Joseph Byrum (Dawson County) Fall 0:31

175 - Tristan Murawski (Troup) by forfeit Class 2A Team standings

Rockmart East Jackson Columbus Cook Final: Rockmart d. East Jackson 42-31 106 - Kannon Chambers (Rockmart) over Jonathan Fuller (East Jackson) Fall 2:59

113 - Chaz Graham (Rockmart) by forfeit

120 - Eli Bowman (Rockmart) over Brody Buckley (East Jackson) Maj 26-13

126 - Tripp Clay (Rockmart) over Angel Rodriguez (East Jackson) Dec 8-3

132 - Major Chambers (Rockmart) over Robert Hollett (East Jackson) Fall 1:46

138 - Mason Smith (East Jackson) over Sawyer Johnson (Rockmart) Dec 14-7

144 - Kennith Fiers (Rockmart) over Jayton Howell (East Jackson) Fall 0:37

150 - Hagen Sharp (Rockmart) over Ryan Lampe (East Jackson) TF 20-2

157 - Tristan Sloan (East Jackson) over Bradley Cowan (Rockmart) Maj 11-1

165 - Kole Smith (East Jackson) over Blakeston Warner (Rockmart) Fall 4:16

175 - Evan Reed (East Jackson) over Jayce Smith (Rockmart) Fall 3:59

190 - Chase Wingfield (East Jackson) over Jayden Helms (Rockmart) Fall 1:18

215 - Jake Gravitt (Rockmart) over Emer Jacinto (East Jackson) Fall 1:42

285 - Paul Jenkins (East Jackson) by forfeit Semifinals: East Jackson d. Cook 38-31 285 - Paul Jenkins (East Jackson) over Kyle Terrell (Cook) Dec 4-2

106 - Aiden Bristol (Cook) over Jonathan Fuller (East Jackson) Dec 9-7

113 - Logan King (Cook) by forfeit

120 - Angel Rodriguez (East Jackson) over Colton Bullard (Cook) Maj 13-3

126 - Brody buckley (East Jackson) over Asher Warren (Cook) Maj 15-3

132 - Timothy Walden (Cook) over Robert Hollett (East Jackson) Maj 14-4

138 - Mason Smith (East Jackson) over John Pankey (Cook) Fall 1:08

144 - Harris Holley (Cook) over Jayton Howell (East Jackson) Fall 1:39

150 - Ryan Lampe (East Jackson) over Carter Woodall (Cook) Fall 1:55

157 - Tristan Sloan (East Jackson) over Logan Kennedy (Cook) Fall 1:52

165 - Kole Smith (East Jackson) over Maliq Vickers (Cook) Fall 2:23

175 - Harrison Carnine (Cook) over Evan Reed (East Jackson) Fall 5:12

190 - Chase Wingfield (East Jackson) over Rolando Gonzalez (Cook) Dec 10-5

215 - Akeem Bateman (Cook) by forfeit

Semifinals: Rockmart d. Columbus 36-33 285 - Colton Chappell (Rockmart) over Lazarius Feggins (Columbus) Dec 8-7

106 - Anthony Gaines-Shavers (Columbus) over Kannon Chambers (Rockmart) Dec 2-1

113 - Chaz Graham (Rockmart) over Nick Tucker (Columbus) Fall 1:30

120 - Eli Bowman (Rockmart) over Bentley Sheppard (Columbus) Fall 2:30

126 - Tripp Clay (Rockmart) over Anthony Dein (Columbus) Maj 9-1

132 - Major Chambers (Rockmart) over Cedric Montgomery (Columbus) Dec 6-2

138 - Sawyer Johnson (Rockmart) over Gabriel Urbina (Columbus) TF 17-2

144 - Kennith Fiers (Rockmart) over Liam Johnston (Columbus) Dec 17-14

150 - Hagen Sharp (Rockmart) over Eoin Johnston (Columbus) Fall 0:48

157 - Gavin Reedy (Columbus) by forfeit

165 - Gabriel Jacobus (Columbus) by forfeit

175 - Ryan Miller (Columbus) by forfeit

190 - Noah Oliver (Columbus) by forfeit

215 - Ethan Secoy (Columbus) by forfeit RELATED Georgia high school football coaching changes: Westside-Macon, Vidalia make hires Class A Team standings Social Circle Elbert County Commerce Gordon Lee Final: Social Circle d. Elbert County 56-13