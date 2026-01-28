Georgia Bulldogs Repping the ‘G’ one final time, Georgia stars work in NFL system at Senior Bowl Daylen Everette, Brett Thorson and Beau Gardner audition in front of NFL GMs, head coaches. American team punter Brett Thorson (right) runs through drills during practice for the Senior Bowl on Tuesday, Jan. 27, 2026, in Mobile, Ala. Thorson is a former Georgia standout. (Butch Dill/AP)

MOBILE, Ala. — Daylen Everette took to the field at Hancock Whitney Stadium on Tuesday eager to represent the “G” on his helmet one final time. “It felt good to be back in pads,” Everette told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution after Senior Bowl practice. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be here.”

RELATED Georgia confident Gunner Stockton can handle new-look wide receiver group Georgia has three players with first-round NFL draft grades who skipped the all-star games and went straight into training for the NFL Scouting Combine — receiver Zachariah Branch, offensive tackle Monroe Freeling and linebacker CJ Allen. Everette, a defensive back projected to be selected between the third and fifth rounds, made his motivation clear. “Any way I can play football and compete,” Everette said, “I’m going to take that opportunity.” Everette is one of three outgoing Bulldogs who are taking part in the Senior Bowl practices this week, along with punter Brett Thorson and long snapper Beau Gardner.

There are 28 NFL general managers credentialed at this invitation-only event and 12 head coaches. Both squads are coached by assistant coaches from various NFL staffs. ESPN NFL draft analyst Matt Miller predicted earlier in the week that Everette could be among the standouts in the practices leading to the game (2:30 p.m. Saturday, NFL Network). “Everette will break out this week thanks to his elite size and SEC experience,” Miller wrote. “Everette’s talent in press coverage makes him stand out on tape.” No doubt, Everette has ranked among the best in the SEC throughout his career, winning SEC championship game MVP honors in 2024 with his two interceptions against Texas. The Senior Bowl, however, presents a different challenge, with Everette thrown into an NFL system competing against different quarterbacks and receivers without the benefit of a Kirby Smart scouting report.

Everette also is rotating in at two defensive back positions. “The main thing I want to show is versatility,” Everette said, explaining how the defensive backs are swapping in and out between series. “I can line up on the outside, but I also want to show I can line up on the inside in nickel.” Everette often was on the field against Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer, who threw with a different velocity and accuracy than what Everette was accustomed to seeing in Georgia practices. Altmyer, by far, was the most impressive quarterback throwing the football on the “American” team, which also features Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Everette didn’t make any interceptions or bat down any balls on Day 1 of practice, but he took mental notes to apply to the film study he’ll have before the team resumes practice Wednesday afternoon. “I think it’s real important to know the quarterbacks, so the first day you are just getting your feet wet, you don’t really know what to expect from each quarterback,” Everette explained. “But after one day, you can really watch them and see what tendencies they have.” Thorson, like Everette, said there are immediate adjustments that need to be made to the NFL system. “The cadence and the protection; at UGA, the protection is more of a spread system, where the NFL is more condensed and everything is a bit more narrow and in the box,” Thorson said. “Then, you’re changing your field zones, as well, from the hashes (on the field) in college that are wider — which gives you a tighter angle — to adjusting to the NFL, where you want to get it outside the numbers.

RELATED Georgia could gain from more consistent, less cautious Gunner Stockton “Everyone is learning the NFL system, it’s not just me.” Thorson said it’s a comfort to have former Georgia teammate Gardner out there with him to snap him the football. “It absolutely makes a difference with Beau. That’s the guy I’ve had for two years,” Thorson said, “so I have great confidence knowing where the snap will be. So I am very thankful for him and how he looks out for me.” ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. projects Thorson to go as high as the fourth round in the draft. “Three’s one punter per team, so it’s hard to tell, and there’s still going to be free agency and the trading period,” Thorson said when asked about his NFL draft stock.