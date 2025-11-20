AJC Varsity South Georgia football coach resigns after one season Harold coached former Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith at Macon County.

Irwin County football coach Larry Harold has resigned after one season, he confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. The coaching change follows a 1-9 season for the Indians, which had 13 consecutive winning seasons before 2025, including eight region championships and two state titles. Irwin County reached the state semifinals in 2024 and finished with a 12-2 record before Harold was hired.

Irwin County football coach Larry Harold. Harold entered a difficult situation after Irwin County graduated 11 of its 15 all-region players in 2024 . The veteran head coach also brought a new offensive scheme to Irwin County, which he said caused many of the struggles this year. Irwin County has dominated in years past with a physical Wing-T offense. Harold brought a spread offense to the program, a stark difference in scheme that he knew would take time to implement. The Indians were shut out in three of their first five games. They averaged just 10.1 points per game this season.

“The biggest thing is patience. I preach it to my touchdown club meeting,” Harold told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in October. “When I interviewed for the job with the board, I gave them a five-year plan, not a two-year plan. Most people in our microwave society don’t want to wait that long, but just like I told our coaches about two or three weeks ago, you can’t skip steps.”