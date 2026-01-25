Atlanta Hawks Hawks found a defensive spark, will look to carry it forward Wednesday matchup with Celtics among 4 games on the schedule. Hawks guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (center) shoots during second half against the Suns on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Atlanta. The Hawks won 110-103 for their second straight victory. (Mike Stewart/AP)

The Hawks finished off this week on a much better foot than the one before. After dropping their Martin Luther King Jr. Day meeting against the Bucks, the Hawks won their next two games against the Grizzlies and the Suns.

RELATED New Hawks center Christian Koloko knows how to adjust on the fly The Hawks played some of their best defense this week, ranking 64th percentile for the Jan. 19 game against the Bucks and the 87th percentile in their win over Suns on Friday. Up ahead This week, the Hawks conclude their season series against the Pacers with a pair of meetings. But the Hawks also look to even their series against the Celtics, followed by their first regular-season meeting against the Rockets. The Hawks also get an update on the status of Kristaps Porzingis (left Achilles tendinitis) and Zaccharie Risacher (left knee bone bruise) on Monday. Monday vs. Pacers

The Hawks already played the Pacers at the end of October, winning 128-108. Since then, the Pacers have gone 11-30 and have the second-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

The Pacers come to Atlanta fresh off a win over the Thunder, despite having the league’s worst offense over the last two weeks. The Pacers have scored an average of 105.6 points per 100 possessions over their last seven games. The Hawks haven’t fared that much better in that same span. So, the Hawks’ margin for error remains small. RELATED Hawks announce MLK Day jerseys will return next season Wednesday at Celtics The Hawks had one of their worst outings of the season when they hosted the Celtics on Jan. 17. They trailed by as many as 43 points, gave up 22 3-pointers and provided little resistance. The Celtics have the fourth-best record in the NBA, rank second in the Eastern Conference and have the fifth-best defense over the last two weeks.

Thursday vs. Rockets The Hawks played the Rockets twice during the exhibition season, falling in each meeting. But the Hawks look a little different, with a little more size on the roster following the trade of Trae Young to the Wizards. The Rockets have been without backup Steven Adams, who has given the Hawks trouble on the offensive glass. But the Rockets still rank in the top half of the league in defense over the last two weeks, giving up 114 points per 100 possessions. Saturday at Pacers