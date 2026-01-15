Grayson football stays in house for its next head football coach

Former Grayson head coach Santavious Bryant, right, celebrates with then-defensive coordinator Greg Carswell after their 38-24 win against Carrollton in the GHSA Class 6A State Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Wednesday, December 18, 2024, in Atlanta. Carswell was named Grayson's head coach on Thursday. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Carswell’s elevation follows former coach Santavious Bryant’s resignation to take the head job at Gainesville . Bryant led the Rams for the last three seasons, including a 15-0 state championship season in 2024.

Bryant returned to Gainesville, where he was an assistant coach in 2022 before Grayson hired him. The Gainesville job opened up on Jan. 5 when former coach Josh Niblett resigned to be an assistant coach for the University of Colorado, according to The Denver Post.

Carswell has been a Grayson assistant coach for the last three seasons. Previously the defensive line coach at Gainesville with Bryant, he also left after the 2022 season to help coach the Rams.

The Warner Robins native also played with Bryant at Shorter University. Carswell was a standout nose tackle for the Hawks, totaling 80 tackles and 10.5 tackles for loss throughout his career.

Carswell has developed some of the top defenders in the country over the last three seasons. AJC Super 11 selection and University of Texas linebacker Tyler Atkinson and four-star Ole Miss linebacker Anthony Davis Jr. headlined a ferocious defense that allowed just over 10 points per game.