Girls duals wrestling state championships: Camden, Lumpkin claim titles
Camden County is first program to win boys and girls dual titles in same year.
Lumpkin County girls wrestling coach Scott Degraff (center) and the team celebrate after a Lumpkin County wrestler pins a competitor from Long County on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, during the GHSA Division II girls wrestling dual championships at Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Camden County and Lumpkin County won state wrestling championships Friday.
Camden County became the first program to claim boys and girls dual titles in the same year, as Camden’s boys won their 10th straight title last week. Girls wrestling became in sanctioned GHSA sport in 2023.
Camden’s girls defeated Greenbrier 51-30 in the Division I final in Carrollton.
Lumpkin County beat Long County 66-17 in the Division II final. It was Lumpkin’s first duals title, though the team won the traditional state meet last season and returned two individual state champions — twins Greta Garbuzovas and Nora Garbuzovas — from that team.
Camden County celebrates its GHSA Division I girls wrestling dual championship victory Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Carrollton. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Championship matches:
Division I (at Carrollton) results
Camden County 51, Greenbrier 30
130 - Gabrielle Jefferson (Greenbrier) d. Callie DeLorenzo (Camden County) Fall 2:41
135 - Abigail Sekajipo (Greenbrier) d. Leaera Cochran (Camden County) Fall 1:00
140 - Lena Kettering (Camden County) d. Laci Sherrill (Greenbrier) Fall 1:47
145 - Delaney Spencer (Camden County) d. Malee Head (Greenbrier) Fall 1:32
155 - Trinity Kussmaul (Camden County) d. Jaidyn Smith (Greenbrier) Fall 0:31
170 - Daniella Anguiano (Greenbrier) by forfeit
190 - Gabriel Daniels (Camden County) d. Hannah Kirkland (Greenbrier) Fall 0:50
235 - Serenity Small (Camden County) d. Mackenzie Shannon (Greenbrier) Dec 3-0
100 - Shamise Vila (Camden County) d. Reagan Carnes (Greenbrier) Fall 2:46
105 - Breanna Higgins (Camden County) d. Elka Stancoven (Greenbrier) Fall 0:46
110 - Peyton Rego (Camden County) d. Kirra Silva (Greenbrier) Fall 1:03
115 - Jansen Drumgoole (Greenbrier) d. Layla Nethery (Camden County) Fall 4:27
120 - Esperanza Huitron (Greenbrier) d. Anneliese Rutherford (Camden County) Fall 3:21
125 - Kyrie-Jade Atkinson (Camden County) d. Kenya Solomon (Greenbrier) Fall 3:03
Division I (at Lumpkin County) results
Lumpkin County 66, Long County 17
235 - Tymiah Powell (Long County) d. Faith Jones (Lumpkin County) Fall 4:21
100 - Cadence Grulla (Lumpkin County) d. Madison Spurgeon (Long County) Fall 0:46
105 - Aleena Clark (Long County) d. Gaby Luper (Lumpkin County) TF 18-2
110 - Hayley Jones (Long County) d. Emily Wilson (Lumpkin County) Fall 2:53
115 - Alyssa Reece (Lumpkin County) d. Mackenzie Spurgeon (Long County) Fall 5:00
120 - Keirah Herrera (Lumpkin County) d. Bella Gardner (Long County) Fall 0:49
125 - Caroline Cunningham (Lumpkin County) d. Aliana Morales (Long County) Fall 1:16
130 - Ella Greene (Lumpkin County) d. Janiya Williams (Long County) Fall 1:48
135 - Nora Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County) d. Evelyn Walters (Long County) Fall 0:19
140 - Gianna Vithoulkas (Lumpkin County) by forfeit
145 - Greta Garbuzovas (Lumpkin County) d. Caileigh Hughes (Long County) Fall 1:29
155 - Mattie Mendoza (Lumpkin County) d. Caileigh Hughes (Long County) Fall 0:33
170 - Monica McClendon (Lumpkin County) d. Ansliegh Benton (Long County) Fall 0:30
190 - Natalie Mendoza (Lumpkin County) d. Allison Otero (Long County) Fall 1:41
Lumpkin County celebrates its 66-17 win over Long County in the GHSA Division II girls wrestling dual championship Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Dahlonega. Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
