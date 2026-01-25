Girls duals wrestling state championships: Camden, Lumpkin claim titles

Lumpkin County girls wrestling coach Scott Degraff (center) and the team celebrate after a Lumpkin County wrestler pins a competitor from Long County on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, during the GHSA Division II girls wrestling dual championships at Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Camden County is first program to win boys and girls dual titles in same year.

Camden County is first program to win boys and girls dual titles in same year.

Camden County became the first program to claim boys and girls dual titles in the same year, as Camden’s boys won their 10th straight title last week. Girls wrestling became in sanctioned GHSA sport in 2023.

Camden’s girls defeated Greenbrier 51-30 in the Division I final in Carrollton.

Lumpkin County beat Long County 66-17 in the Division II final. It was Lumpkin’s first duals title, though the team won the traditional state meet last season and returned two individual state champions — twins Greta Garbuzovas and Nora Garbuzovas — from that team.

Camden County celebrates its GHSA Division I girls wrestling dual championship victory Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Carrollton. (Courtesy of GHSA)

Championship matches: