Girls duals wrestling state championships: Camden, Lumpkin claim titles

Camden County is first program to win boys and girls dual titles in same year.
Lumpkin County girls wrestling coach Scott Degraff (center) and the team celebrate after a Lumpkin County wrestler pins a competitor from Long County on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, during the GHSA Division II girls wrestling dual championships at Lumpkin County High School in Dahlonega. (Jason Getz/AJC)
By
1 hour ago

Camden County and Lumpkin County won state wrestling championships Friday.

Camden County became the first program to claim boys and girls dual titles in the same year, as Camden’s boys won their 10th straight title last week. Girls wrestling became in sanctioned GHSA sport in 2023.

Camden’s girls defeated Greenbrier 51-30 in the Division I final in Carrollton.

Lumpkin County beat Long County 66-17 in the Division II final. It was Lumpkin’s first duals title, though the team won the traditional state meet last season and returned two individual state champions — twins Greta Garbuzovas and Nora Garbuzovas — from that team.

Camden County celebrates its GHSA Division I girls wrestling dual championship victory Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Carrollton. (Courtesy of GHSA)
Championship matches:

Division I (at Carrollton) results

Camden County 51, Greenbrier 30

Division I (at Lumpkin County) results

Lumpkin County 66, Long County 17

Lumpkin County celebrates its 66-17 win over Long County in the GHSA Division II girls wrestling dual championship Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, in Dahlonega. Jason Getz/AJC)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

