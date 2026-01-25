Georgia Bulldogs Georgia-Tennessee men’s basketball game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday Bulldogs off to third-best start through 20 games in school history. Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (right) drives around Texas guard Tramon Mark (center) during the first half Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns trailed 37-30 at halftime but beat the Bulldogs 87-67. (Eric Gay/AP)

Georgia’s SEC men’s basketball game against Tennessee has been moved from Tuesday to Wednesday because of the winter storm that left Athens with a layer of ice Saturday night and Sunday morning. The schools agreed to move the game to 7 p.m. Wednesday, with the game set to be televised by the SEC Network.

RELATED Georgia basketball’s Smurf Millender: confident, clutch and ‘never rattled’ The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs, at 16-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, have equaled their third-best start through 20 games in the 121 years of UGA basketball history. The most recent time UGA started a season 16-4 was in 2001-02, and before that, 1923-24. The Bulldogs are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season, losing 87-67 at Texas on Saturday after taking a 37-30 lead into halftime in Austin, Texas. Mike White, in his fourth season as UGA’s head coach and coming off the school’s first NCAA tournament in 10 years, said there’s plenty of work to be done before Georgia tips off with Tennessee in Athens.

“It’s about correcting some of the things we could have done better that we need to do better to be more competitive against Tennessee,” White said. “There will be a lot of similarities (to Texas) with their physicality, defensively, and their detail, their tempo.”