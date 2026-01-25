Georgia-Tennessee men’s basketball game moved from Tuesday to Wednesday
Bulldogs off to third-best start through 20 games in school history.
Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson (right) drives around Texas guard Tramon Mark (center) during the first half Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Austin, Texas. The Longhorns trailed 37-30 at halftime but beat the Bulldogs 87-67. (Eric Gay/AP)
The No. 21-ranked Bulldogs, at 16-4 overall and 4-3 in SEC play, have equaled their third-best start through 20 games in the 121 years of UGA basketball history.
The most recent time UGA started a season 16-4 was in 2001-02, and before that, 1923-24.
The Bulldogs are coming off their most lopsided defeat of the season, losing 87-67 at Texas on Saturday after taking a 37-30 lead into halftime in Austin, Texas.
Mike White, in his fourth season as UGA’s head coach and coming off the school’s first NCAA tournament in 10 years, said there’s plenty of work to be done before Georgia tips off with Tennessee in Athens.
“It’s about correcting some of the things we could have done better that we need to do better to be more competitive against Tennessee,” White said. “There will be a lot of similarities (to Texas) with their physicality, defensively, and their detail, their tempo.”
The Longhorns forced Georgia into more of a half-court game. The Bulldogs were unable to get out into their transition offense on account of Texas’ high field-goal percent (58%) and ability to get back quickly on defense.
UGA entered Saturday’s game with the Longhorns leading the nation in scoring (94.8 points per game) and fast-break points (24.0) but were held well under its averages with 67 points and just seven points off the fast break.
The Vols (13-6, 3-3) are coming off an impressive, 79-73 win at No. 17 Alabama (13-6, 3-3) on Saturday.
Tennessee is ranked fourth in the nation in rebound margin (+12) and outrebounded the Crimson Tide by nine in its victory at Coleman Coliseum.
