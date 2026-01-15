Garrison Hearst joins 32 other Ga. high school players in college football HOF

Garrison Hearst came out of Class A Lincoln County in 1990 and eventually placed third in the 1992 race for the Heisman Trophy. He led the Bulldogs in rushing during his three seasons in Athens and his 1,594 yards in 1992 are the most by any Georgia back besides Herschel Walker. Hearst, who averaged a whopping 6.99 yards per carry his junior year, turned pro before his senior year. (William Berry/AJC file)

An AJC Super 11 pick, Hearst rushed for 2,097 yards and 36 touchdowns in 1989 while leading Lincoln County to a 15-0 record and Class A championship.

Hearst is one of 33 former Georgia high school football players in the College Football Hall of Fame, which is based in Atlanta.

Garrison Hearst, a former Lincoln County and Georgia running back, was selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame this week.

Hearst is best known as an 11-year NFL player who rushed for 7,966 yards and who finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting as a Georgia running back in 1992.

Hearst also is one of Georgia’s most celebrated high school players. An AJC Super 11 pick, Hearst rushed for 2,097 yards and 36 touchdowns in 1989 while leading Lincoln County to a 15-0 record and Class A championship. He was named the AJC’s all-class player of the year.

In the title game against Bowdon, a 24-7 Lincoln County victory, Hearst scored three touchdowns, one on a 79-yard interception return.

Hearst was No. 6 in a 2007 AJC article ranking the greatest Georgia high school players of all-time.