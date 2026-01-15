Garrison Hearst joins 32 other Ga. high school players in college football HOF
Garrison Hearst came out of Class A Lincoln County in 1990 and eventually placed third in the 1992 race for the Heisman Trophy. He led the Bulldogs in rushing during his three seasons in Athens and his 1,594 yards in 1992 are the most by any Georgia back besides Herschel Walker. Hearst, who averaged a whopping 6.99 yards per carry his junior year, turned pro before his senior year. (William Berry/AJC file)
Hearst also is one of Georgia’s most celebrated high school players. An AJC Super 11 pick, Hearst rushed for 2,097 yards and 36 touchdowns in 1989 while leading Lincoln County to a 15-0 record and Class A championship. He was named the AJC’s all-class player of the year.
In the title game against Bowdon, a 24-7 Lincoln County victory, Hearst scored three touchdowns, one on a 79-yard interception return.
Hearst was No. 6 in a 2007 AJC article ranking the greatest Georgia high school players of all-time.
Garrison Hearst, back in his Lincoln County days, where he starred and became a top college prospect. (AJC FILE)
Hearst was among 18 players and four coaches selected for the Dec. 8 induction.
Here are former Georgia high school players who have achieved this honor.
Champ Bailey, Charlton County (Georgia)
Harris Barton, Dunwoody (North Carolina)
Ray Beck, Cedartown (Georgia Tech)
Eric Berry, Creekside (Tennessee)
Emerson Boozer, Laney (Maryland Eastern Shore)
Kevin Butler, Redan (Georgia)
Bobby Davis, Jordan (Georgia Tech)
Bill Fincher, Tech (Georgia Tech)
Ray Guy, Thomson (Southern Miss)
Bill Hartman, GMC Prep (Georgia)
Garrison Hearst, Lincoln County (Georgia)
Calvin Johnson, Sandy Creek (Georgia Tech)
Chip Kell, Avondale (Tennessee)
Terance Mathis, Redan (New Mexico State)
Bob McWhorter, Gordon Institute (Georgia)
Larry Morris, Decatur (Georgia Tech)
Jim Parker, Ballard-Hudson (Ohio State)
David Pollack, Shiloh (Georgia)
Peter Pund, Richmond Academy (Georgia Tech)
Tracy Rocker, Fulton (Auburn)
George Rogers, Duluth (South Carolina)
Sterling Sharpe, Glennville (South Carolina)
Ron Simmons, Warner Robins (Florida State)
Vernon Smith, Lanier-Macon (Georgia)
Bill Stanfill, Cairo (Georgia)
Matt Stinchcomb, Parkview (Georgia)
Everett Strupper, Riverside Military (Georgia Tech)
Pat Swilling, Stephens Co. (Georgia Tech)
Fran Tarkenton, Athens (Georgia)
Jessie Tuggle, Griffin (Valdosta State)
Herschel Walker, Johnson County (Georgia)
Charlie Ward, Thomas County Central (Florida State)
Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.
