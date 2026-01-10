Sports Fernando Mendoza is who he is, and Indiana loves him for it The Hoosiers quarterback throws five touchdowns in Peach Bowl win. Now, he’s going back to his hometown of Miami for the national championship game. Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza celebrates after the Hoosiers defeated the Oregon Ducks in the Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, in Atlanta. Chants of “Heisman-doza” broke out as the quarterback stepped onto the postgame television set. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

A round of cheers echoed throughout Mercedes-Benz Stadium as Fernando Mendoza made his way toward the sideline. The ovation grew louder as he ran by the fans, his smile growing wider with each clap.

Chants of “Heisman-doza” broke out as the quarterback stepped onto the postgame television set, with confetti scattered across the field behind him. Indiana fans clearly loved their quarterback. And it’s easy to see why. RELATED National championship game a homecoming for Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza “He’s a really great overall human,” wide receiver E.J. Williams Jr. said. “He cares about other people more than it seems like itself.”

Mendoza, a transfer from the University of California, introduced himself to Indiana fans through his play on the field, and there was plenty to be impressed with.

The graduate of Christopher Columbus High School in Miami earned the Heisman Trophy (awarded to college football’s best player), led Indiana to the top seed in the College Football Playoff and punched its ticket to the national championship Friday night with a 56-22 victory over Oregon in the Peach Bowl. Now, he will return to his hometown for the national championship game at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday, Jan. 19, against the University of Miami. But the quarterback’s personality is what made their love for him stick. “It’s awesome because what you see is what you get,” freshman offensive lineman Baylor Wilkin said. “He’s such a great guy, such a God-focused guy.” RELATED Indiana takes over Atlanta en route to taking over college football Mendoza has every right to boast about his accomplishments — he’s responsible for Indiana’s first 12-0 regular season in program history — but that’s not his style. Not 13 months ago, when he committed to the Hoosiers, and not now, when he’s found a bit of success.

Instead, Mendoza presents himself as a regular person. Because to him, he is. He eats dinosaur chicken nuggets with mac and cheese for dinner, posts regularly to his LinkedIn profile and prays before every game. He’s relatable, a refreshing personality in an era of college football that puts athletes under a microscope, leaving them scared of judgment. “What’s most impressive is not just his success,” his dad, Fernando Mendoza Sr., told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “But how people continually approach my wife and I about how much (he) — whether the way he speaks, his Heisman speech, just the way he is in his interviews or how he interacts with the fans — has influenced their kids and them so much.” RELATED Indiana led CFB in all-time losses. Now, they’re near a wins record. Mendoza comes across as slightly awkward but in a charming way. He speaks with a level of excitement resemblant to an eager young child, while including details that show how he previously ended up on the academic honor roll. His authentic love for the game — that radiates every time he approaches a microphone — represents what many believe is slipping away from college football with its unlimited transfers and increasing monetary requirements. Mendoza is an old soul, who although took advantage of new transactional opportunities, genuinely enjoys playing the sport.

He is not afraid to show his infectious personality — that is authentic, not forced — while doing so. “Some of his interviews, you’re checking them out, and you’re like, ‘Is this real?’” quarterbacks coach Chandler Whitmer told the AJC. “But you realize it is real and it’s authentic. That’s what he does, and so, we love him for that. And it’ll favor him well in the future.” RELATED Inside the most exclusive suite at the Peach Bowl Mendoza brought instant credibility upon arriving in Bloomington, Indiana. He had three years of experience (two seasons of game action) from Cal, where he produced just the ninth 3,000-yard passing season in program history. He also had his little brother Alberto, a redshirt freshman quarterback, to vouch for his character. Fernando and Alberto grew up in Miami as best friends. They challenged each other with pickleball and pingpong games — as well as an occasional fist fight typical for brothers — but always stood by each other. Now, they push one another in the quarterback room as Indiana’s top two signal callers.

“He means the world,” Alberto said of his older brother. “Especially being in college, just seeing each other grow up from when we were little (to) now, it’s truly special, just how close we stayed.” Mendoza stayed humble throughout his success, which should not come as a surprise. He brought Indiana its first Heisman Trophy recipient and College Football Playoff win and is one victory shy of earning the program’s first national championship but still believes he’s in debt to the Hoosiers. “I think it is the other way around,” Mendoza said after the Peach Bowl when asked to reflect on all he’s given the program. “Hoosier Nation, the coaching staff and the entire sports staff has given myself so much opportunity here and so much belief in my character and my play — not only as a player, also as a leader — I’m forever in debt.”