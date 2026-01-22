Georgia Bulldogs Clock ticking on expanded CFP field, Kirby Smart, Mark Richt have voiced support The deadline is Friday for the SEC and Big Ten to reach an agreement on whether the College Football Playoff field expands. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart speaks to Mark Richt and DawgNation's Brandon Adams at the third annual Mark Richt Chick-fil-A Dawg Bowl at Showtime Bowl in Athens, Georgia, on Wednesday, Oct. 22, 2025. (Jeff Sentell/DawgNation)

College Football Playoff expansion could be on hold barring a last-minute agreement between SEC and Big Ten leadership. If no agreement is reached by Friday, the CFP field will remain at 12 for next season.

CFP leaders met leading up to the CFP championship game Monday and left without a resolution that would lead to the current 12-team field expanding to 16 teams next season. RELATED Kirby Smart in support of CFP field expansion if 'done the right way' The SEC and Big Ten were granted the bulk of control of the format in 2024 via a memorandum of understanding signed by the 10 FBS commissioners. ESPN extended the deadline from Dec. 1 to Friday for SEC and Big Ten leadership to decide on a format that could be put in place for the 2026 and 2027 seasons. Georgia coach Kirby Smart and former Georgia and Miami coach Mark Richt have voiced support for an expanded playoff in the interest of providing more programs the opportunity to compete for the championship and adding life to a flailing bowl system.

“I’m probably like most people in the majority, to be able to expand the playoffs, if it’s done the right way, in terms of giving more teams the opportunity,” Smart said in August.

“People are not excited about midtier bowl games,” Smart said. “I think those bowl games are great experiences. I played in them, (and) I’ve coached in them. “… That’s an opportunity, but the more teams you give an opportunity to decide things on the field, like you do, whether it’s college basketball, high school football, old (Division) I-AA football … you’re going to get things decided on the grass. So, yeah, I’d be for that.” Richt, now an analyst for ACC Network, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last week he also has advocated for more teams in the CFP field. “I have thought 16 makes sense from the very beginning; it made more sense than 12 to me,” Richt said. “I’ve been an advocate of 32 teams for years, and I think the next step might be that, to go from 24 to 32. “My goal was to revive the bowl games through those games because it makes those games more valuable.”