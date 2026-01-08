Atlanta Falcons Arthur Blank talks Matt Ryan’s candidacy to be Falcons’ lead executive Team’s owner made it clear he believes in former quarterback’s football acumen, despite his lack of administrative experience. Matt Ryan, arguably the best player in Falcons history and holds nearly every quarterback record for the franchise, greets former player Todd McClure after announcing his retirement at a news conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Flowery Branch. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2024)

There’s a real chance that Matt Ryan, one of the more celebrated players in Falcons history, is soon running their football department. Team owner Arthur Blank confirmed Ryan’s candidacy for the organization’s newly created director of football position during his news conference Thursday. Blank began interviewing candidates for the position Thursday and will continue Friday, the team said. The Falcons will be announcing their interviews upon conclusion.

The team will interview multiple candidates for its newly minted lead executive role, but it would be an upset if Ryan wasn’t the choice. He’s long been presumed the favorite, which would give him final say over the general manager and head coach — both of whom he’d be responsible for hiring. RELATED Vote: Who should the Falcons hire as their next head coach? Ryan arguably is the best player in Falcons history. He holds nearly every quarterback record for the franchise, including touchdowns (367), completions (5,242), attempts (8,003), yards (59,735), passer rating (94.2), completion percentage (65.5) and career 300-yard passing performances (73). The Boston College product, who joined the Falcons at a tumultuous time after quarterback Michael Vick went to prison and coach Bobby Petrino quit before completing a full season, oversaw five consecutive winning seasons to begin his career. He won the MVP in 2016 and helped the Falcons to their second Super Bowl berth. Ryan was always praised for his professionalism and leadership throughout his 15-year career. He spent 14 of those seasons with the Falcons, playing his final campaign with the Colts in 2022. While Ryan lacks executive experience — he’s worked as an analyst for CBS since announcing his retirement in April 2024 — Blank made it clear he believes in his football acumen.

RELATED The Win Column: Could Matt Ryan do the job? “Matt Ryan came into the league as a rookie in 2008, ended up leading a locker room of 53 for 14 years, leading in the huddle, being a great player, leading great players, supporting coaches” Blank said.