Atlanta Falcons A look at the 7 candidates Stefanski beat out for the Falcons’ job The former Cleveland Browns head coach was selected after dinner with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Saturday. Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel — pictured responding to a question during an end-of-season news conference earlier this month — was one of four former NFL head coaches the Falcons interviewed, including John Harbaugh, Antonio Pierce and eventual choice Kevin Stefanski. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

In Matt Ryan’s first coaching search as the president of football, the Falcons were linked to 11 candidates and interviewed nine before hiring former Browns coach Kevin Stefanski on Saturday. Earlier in the day, the Giants finalized their deal for former Ravens coach John Harbaugh, who interviewed with the Falcons, according to the team.

RELATED Opinion: In first act, Matt Ryan hires a coach Arthur Blank probably wouldn’t have After the first round of interviews and complying with the Rooney Rule, the Falcons zeroed in on Stefanski, who posted a 45-56 record (.446) in Cleveland. They named him the coach after dinner at owner Arthur Blank’s home. “Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture,” president of football Matt Ryan said. “His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed.” Here’s a look at the interviewees that Stefanski beat out: Jesse Minter, 42, Chargers defensive coordinator: He’s been the Chargers DC for the past two seasons. He spent the previous four seasons with the Ravens as a defensive assistant coach (2017-2018), assistant defensive backs coach (2019) and defensive backs coach (2020). Minter also has 14 seasons in the college ranks, including four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia State (2013-2016).

Jeff Hafley, 46, Packers defensive coordinator: Former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). After 11 seasons in the college ranks, he started with the Buccaneers in the NFL in 2021 as an assistant defensive backs coach. He also coached with the Browns and 49ers. He was named the Packers defensive coordinator in 2024. Coached future NFL players Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan at Rutgers.

RELATED Opinion: Hiring losing coach is confident move by new Falcons president Matt Ryan Mike McDaniel, 42, ex-Dolphins head coach: One of the three former head coaches interviewed. McDaniel, a former wide receiver at Yale, went 35-33 as the Dolphins head coach from 2022-2025. He recently was fired after Miami went 7-10 this season and missed the playoffs. McDaniel was an offensive assistant on Dan Quinn’s Falcons coaching staff in 2015 and ’16 and thus had ties Ryan. He attempted to develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and had some success early in his tenure. Klint Kubiak, 38, Seahawks offensive coordinator: His offense dropped 41 points on the 49ers in the division round of the playoffs Saturday to help the Seahawks advance to the NFC title game.

He played safety at Colorado State and entered the NFL as a quality control assistant for the Vikings in 2013. He has been in a coordinator position for five teams over the past five seasons. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Denver’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco’s pass game coordinator in 2023, the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025. He is the son of former NFL coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak. He worked under his father in Denver and Minnesota and is consider part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree. His unit, led by quarterback Sam Darnold’s three touchdown passes, played well in a 37-9 victory over the Falcons on Dec. 7. He was considered a good fit for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.

Anthony Weaver, 45, Dolphins defensive coordinator: Interviewed for the openings with the Falcons and Commanders in 2024. He’s a defensive line coach by trade and completed his first season as the Dolphins coordinator. Weaver also spent time with the Jets, Bills and Texans. He played defensive end at Notre Dame and in the NFL with the Ravens (2002-2005) and Texans (2006-2008). In 2024, he guided a Dolphins defense that finished fourth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed. Last season, the defense slipped to 24th in both yards and points allowed. His defense was stout when the Dolphins beat the Falcons 34-10 on Oct. 26.