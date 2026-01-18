A look at the 7 candidates Stefanski beat out for the Falcons’ job
The former Cleveland Browns head coach was selected after dinner with Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Saturday.
Former Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel — pictured responding to a question during an end-of-season news conference earlier this month — was one of four former NFL head coaches the Falcons interviewed, including John Harbaugh, Antonio Pierce and eventual choice Kevin Stefanski. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
After the first round of interviews and complying with the Rooney Rule, the Falcons zeroed in on Stefanski, who posted a 45-56 record (.446) in Cleveland. They named him the coach after dinner at owner Arthur Blank’s home.
“Coach Stefanski is a team-first leader who puts a premium on accountability for everyone and a player-driven culture,” president of football Matt Ryan said. “His experience in Cleveland and Minnesota has given him a great understanding of the importance of working in sync with scouting, personnel and the rest of the football staff to maximize talent across the roster and in doing everything possible to put our players in the best position to succeed.”
Here’s a look at the interviewees that Stefanski beat out:
Jesse Minter, 42, Chargers defensive coordinator: He’s been the Chargers DC for the past two seasons. He spent the previous four seasons with the Ravens as a defensive assistant coach (2017-2018), assistant defensive backs coach (2019) and defensive backs coach (2020). Minter also has 14 seasons in the college ranks, including four seasons as the defensive coordinator at Georgia State (2013-2016).
Jeff Hafley, 46, Packers defensive coordinator: Former head coach at Boston College (2020-23). After 11 seasons in the college ranks, he started with the Buccaneers in the NFL in 2021 as an assistant defensive backs coach. He also coached with the Browns and 49ers. He was named the Packers defensive coordinator in 2024. Coached future NFL players Duron Harmon and Logan Ryan at Rutgers.
Mike McDaniel, 42, ex-Dolphins head coach: One of the three former head coaches interviewed.
McDaniel, a former wide receiver at Yale, went 35-33 as the Dolphins head coach from 2022-2025. He recently was fired after Miami went 7-10 this season and missed the playoffs.
McDaniel was an offensive assistant on Dan Quinn’s Falcons coaching staff in 2015 and ’16 and thus had ties Ryan.
He attempted to develop quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for the Dolphins and had some success early in his tenure.
Klint Kubiak, 38, Seahawks offensive coordinator: His offense dropped 41 points on the 49ers in the division round of the playoffs Saturday to help the Seahawks advance to the NFC title game.
He played safety at Colorado State and entered the NFL as a quality control assistant for the Vikings in 2013. He has been in a coordinator position for five teams over the past five seasons.
He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, Denver’s pass game coordinator/quarterbacks coach in 2022, San Francisco’s pass game coordinator in 2023, the Saints’ offensive coordinator in 2024 and Seattle’s offensive coordinator in 2025.
He is the son of former NFL coach and quarterback Gary Kubiak. He worked under his father in Denver and Minnesota and is consider part of the Mike Shanahan coaching tree.
His unit, led by quarterback Sam Darnold’s three touchdown passes, played well in a 37-9 victory over the Falcons on Dec. 7.
He was considered a good fit for Falcons running back Bijan Robinson.
Anthony Weaver, 45, Dolphins defensive coordinator: Interviewed for the openings with the Falcons and Commanders in 2024. He’s a defensive line coach by trade and completed his first season as the Dolphins coordinator.
Weaver also spent time with the Jets, Bills and Texans.
He played defensive end at Notre Dame and in the NFL with the Ravens (2002-2005) and Texans (2006-2008).
In 2024, he guided a Dolphins defense that finished fourth in yards allowed and 10th in points allowed. Last season, the defense slipped to 24th in both yards and points allowed.
His defense was stout when the Dolphins beat the Falcons 34-10 on Oct. 26.
Aden Durde, 46, Seahawks defensive coordinator: Durde was a member of Quinn’s staff with the Falcons in 2016 and from 2018-2020. He helped develop linebackers Deion Jones, De’Vondre Campbell and Foye Oluokun when he was with the Falcons.
His defense shut down the 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs Saturday, holding Kyle Shanahan’s potent offense to 6 points.
Antonio Pierce, 46, ex-Raiders head coach: The former New York Giants linebacker was the interim head coach after Josh McDaniels was fired in 2023. Pierce went 4-13 the next season as the head coach and was fired. Overall, he was 9-17 (.346) with the Raiders. He worked at CBS with Ryan last season.
Other candidates linked to the Falcons who did not receive interviews included 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.
During the search after Arthur Smith was fired in 2024, the Falcons interviewed 14 candidates, including Bill Belichick, before hiring Raheem Morris.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.