X-factor Sunday: Can the Falcons run the ball vs. Seattle’s stout defense?

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons want to establish the run in order to get the offense moving.

That could be a problem against Seattle, which boasts the No. 2-ranked run defense in the NFL.

Moving the ball on the ground will be the X-factor for the Falcons (4-8) face the Seahawks (9-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Seattle’s defense is anchored by a stout front four that features Leonard Williams, DeMarcus Lawrence, Bryon Murphy II and Derick Hall.

“You’ve got to focus on that front four,” linebacker Ernest Jones IV told Seattle media members Wednesday. “They’re ferocious. They are dangerous. If you leave those guys unbothered, they are going to wreck havoc.”

Jones leads the Seahawks with 83 tackles.

“Then it trickles down to me,” Jones said. “(There’s) not enough people to always get to me. It just makes my job easier. I’m just able to go play off those guys.”

The Seahawks, who defeated Minnesota 26-0 on Sunday, are coming off their first shutout since 2015. They held the Vikings to 66 yards rushing.

The Falcons have rushed for more than 100 yards in four consecutive games and have gone over the mark eight times this season. The Falcons rushed for a season-high 210 yards in their win over Buffalo on Oct. 3. The Falcons averaged 123.9 yards per game, which ranks ninth in the league.

“They’ve got really talented players at all three levels,” Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson said. “You look at the front, you know, a bunch of big-name guys that have had a ton of production throughout their careers.”

Jones also has intercepted fives passes.

“Then the secondary is loaded as well,” Robinson said. “So, we’re going to have our hands full, for sure.”

