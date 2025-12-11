AJC Varsity

Which GHSA football teams have won back-to-back state championships?

Bowdon, in Class A Division II, has a chance to become only the fourth in history to win four straight.
Bowdon players and coaches celebrate their victory over Brooks County in the Class A Division II championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. Bowdon has a chance to become only the fourth team in history to win four straight.
27 minutes ago

Four schools have a chance to repeat as state champions next week.

The other defending champions are Carver of Columbus (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Hebron Christian (3A-A Private).

Bowdon coach details how Super 11 receiver broke state TD receptions record

Since 1948, when the GHSA first staged statewide playoffs in all classes, 86 of the 379 state champions (22.7%) have won again the next year. Below are those 86.

Those marked with an asterisk won three or more consecutive state titles. Those that won four are West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). The frequency of repeat winners is increasing, up to 27.8% over the past 10 seasons. The most recent season without a repeat champion was 2014.

GHSA football state championships 2025: Full schedule, matchups
A look at 10 of the most intriguing high school football storylines of 2025

Todd Holcomb covers high school sports across the state. He rejoined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2025 and has worked with the AJC in varying capacities since 1985. He is a co-founder and editor of Georgia High School Football Daily.

