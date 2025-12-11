Which GHSA football teams have won back-to-back state championships?

Bowdon players and coaches celebrate their victory over Brooks County in the Class A Division II championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, in Atlanta. Bowdon has a chance to become only the fourth team in history to win four straight.

Bowdon, in Class A Division II, has a chance to become only the fourth in history to win four straight.

The other defending champions are Carver of Columbus (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Hebron Christian (3A-A Private).

Since 1948, when the GHSA first staged statewide playoffs in all classes, 86 of the 379 state champions (22.7%) have won again the next year. Below are those 86.

Those marked with an asterisk won three or more consecutive state titles. Those that won four are West Rome (1982-85), Buford (2007-10) and Eagle’s Landing Christian (2015-19). The frequency of repeat winners is increasing, up to 27.8% over the past 10 seasons. The most recent season without a repeat champion was 2014.