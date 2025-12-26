Where Georgia teams land in 9 final high school football national rankings

AJC Varsity At least three and as many as five Georgia teams show up in final national top-25 rankings.
Thomas County Central won a state championship earlier this month and earned a spot in the top 25 of five of nine final national high school football team rankings. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
While Buford claimed the ultimate title —
consensus national champion — there were a handful of Georgia teams that ended the season ranked in national polls. Thomas County Central and Creekside, both coming off state championships, earned top 25 rankings.
Class 6A runner-up Carrollton and quarterfinalist Grayson also ranked in the top 5 of several polls.
Below are the final rankings for nine services and a composite ranking compiled by Mister Football.
Georgia teams are in bold in each list. Only included are rankings to No. 25.
Blue Star Media Buford Bishop Gorman (Nev.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) St. Frances Academy (Md.) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) North Shore (Texas) Bixby (Okla.) DeMatha (Md.) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) Carrollton Mount Carmel (Ill.) Edna Karr (La.) DeSoto (Texas) Duncanville (Texas) Southlake Carroll (Texas) Grayson Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Corner Canyon (Utah) Basha (Ariz.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) Brownsburg (Ind.) St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) High School Football America Full final HSFA rankings found HERE. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Buford IMG Academy (Fla.) St. Frances Academy (Md.) Corona Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) DeMatha (Md.) Edna Karr (La.) Baylor (Tenn.) Carrollton Brownsburg (Ind.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Oakland (Tenn.) North Shore (Texas) Raines (Fla.) Duncanville (Texas) South Oak Cliff (Texas) Northwestern (Miami, Fla.) Providence Day (N.C.) Cherry Creek (Colo.) Grimsley (N.C.) Folsom (Calif.) Creekside ESPN/SC Next Buford St. Frances (Md.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) IMG Academy (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) Edna Karr (La.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Carrollton Baylor (Tenn.) DeMatha (Md.) Grayson Grimsley (N.C.) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) North Shore (Texas) De La Salle (Calif.) Raines (Fla.) Folsom (Calif.) Creekside Basha (Ariz.) Providence Day (N.C.) Mission Viejo (Calif.) Massey Ratings Bixby (Okla.) Buford DeSoto (Texas) Southlake Carroll (Texas) IMG Academy (Fla.) Duncanville (Texas) St. Frances Academy (Md.) Thomas County Central North Shore (Texas) Carrollton Allen (Texas) Edna Karr (La.) Creekside Corner Canyon (Utah) Millard South (Neb.) Brownsburg (Ind.) North Crowley (Texas) Aledo (Texas) Waxahachie (Texas) Summer Creek (Texas) Bryant (Ark.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) Grayson NationalHSFB.com Buford St. Frances (Md.) IMG Academy (Fla.) DeMatha Catholic (Md.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Carrollton Creekside Thomas County Central Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) Edna Karr (La.) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) North Shore (Texas) DeSoto (Texas) Grayson Baylor (Tenn.) Basha (Ariz.) De La Salle (Calif.) Cherry Creek (Colo.) Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) Catholic Central (Mich.) MaxPreps Top 25 Buford St. Frances Academy (Md.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Carrollton Edna Karr (La.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Thomas County Central Grimsley (N.C.) Grayson DeMatha (Md.) Bixby (Okla.) Baylor (Tenn.) Sierra Canyon (Calif.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Creekside Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) Brownsburg (Ind.) DeSoto (Texas) Basha (Ariz.) Raines (Fla.) High School on SI/SB Live Buford St. Frances Academy (Md.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Edna Karr (La.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Carrollton St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) DeMatha (Md.) Grimsley (N.C.) Bixby (Okla.) Thomas County Central South Oak Cliff (Texas) Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.) Brownsburg (Ind.) Mount Carmel (Ill.) Clay‑Chalkville (Ala.) North Shore (Texas) Avon (Ohio) Cardinal Mooney (Fla.) St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) Baylor (Tenn.) Basha (Ariz.) Centennial (Calif.) De La Salle (Calif.) The Sporting News Buford St. Frances Academy (Md.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Carrollton St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Edna Karr (La.) DeMatha (Md.) Centennial (Calif.) Bixby (Okla.) Mater Dei (Calif.) North Shore (Texas) Grayson St. John Bosco (Calif.) Grimsley (N.C.) Baylor (Tenn.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) Duncanville (Texas) Thomas County Central Brownsburg (Ind.) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) Southlake Carroll (Texas) DeSoto (Texas) Creekside USA TODAY Super 25 Final Rankings Buford Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Carrollton St. Frances Academy (Md.) IMG Academy (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Grayson Edna Karr (La.) Centennial (Calif.) Mater Dei (Calif.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) Baylor (Tenn.) Bixby (Okla.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) De La Salle (Calif.) Basha (Ariz.) Southlake Carroll (Texas) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) DeMatha (Md.) Grimsley (N.C.) North Shore (Texas) Duncanville (Texas) Brownsburg (Ind.) Olentangy Orange (Ohio) Mister Football composite Buford St. Frances Academy (Md.) IMG Academy (Fla.) Bishop Gorman (Nev.) Santa Margarita (Calif.) Carrollton St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.) Edna Karr (La.) Corona Centennial (Calif.) DeMatha Catholic (Md.) Mater Dei (Calif.) St. John Bosco (Calif.) North Shore (Texas) Bixby (Okla.) Grayson Thomas County Central Creekside Baylor (Tenn.) Duncanville (Texas) Grimsley (N.C.) South Oak Cliff (Texas) Clay-Chalkville (Ala.) DeSoto (Texas) Southlake Carroll (Texas) Brownsburg (Ind.)
Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.
