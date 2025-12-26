Where Georgia teams land in 9 final high school football national rankings

Thomas County Central won a state championship earlier this month and earned a spot in the top 25 of five of nine final national high school football team rankings. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

At least three and as many as five Georgia teams show up in final national top-25 rankings.

Thomas County Central and Creekside , both coming off state championships, earned top 25 rankings.

While Buford claimed the ultimate title — consensus national champion — there were a handful of Georgia teams that ended the season ranked in national polls.

Class 6A runner-up Carrollton and quarterfinalist Grayson also ranked in the top 5 of several polls.

Below are the final rankings for nine services and a composite ranking compiled by Mister Football.

Georgia teams are in bold in each list. Only included are rankings to No. 25.

Blue Star Media