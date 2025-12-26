AJC Varsity

Where Georgia teams land in 9 final high school football national rankings

At least three and as many as five Georgia teams show up in final national top-25 rankings.
Thomas County Central won a state championship earlier this month and earned a spot in the top 25 of five of nine final national high school football team rankings. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
While Buford claimed the ultimate title — consensus national champion — there were a handful of Georgia teams that ended the season ranked in national polls.

Thomas County Central and Creekside, both coming off state championships, earned top 25 rankings.

Class 6A runner-up Carrollton and quarterfinalist Grayson also ranked in the top 5 of several polls.

Below are the final rankings for nine services and a composite ranking compiled by Mister Football.

Georgia teams are in bold in each list. Only included are rankings to No. 25.

Blue Star Media

  1. Buford
  2. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  3. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  4. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  5. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  7. North Shore (Texas)
  8. Bixby (Okla.)
  9. DeMatha (Md.)
  10. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  11. Carrollton
  12. Mount Carmel (Ill.)
  13. Edna Karr (La.)
  14. DeSoto (Texas)
  15. Duncanville (Texas)
  16. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
  17. Grayson
  18. Centennial (Calif.)
  19. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  20. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  21. Corner Canyon (Utah)
  22. Basha (Ariz.)
  23. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  24. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  25. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)

High School Football America

  1. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  2. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  3. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  4. Buford
  5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  6. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  7. Corona Centennial (Calif.)
  8. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  9. DeMatha (Md.)
  10. Edna Karr (La.)
  11. Baylor (Tenn.)
  12. Carrollton
  13. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  14. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  15. Oakland (Tenn.)
  16. North Shore (Texas)
  17. Raines (Fla.)
  18. Duncanville (Texas)
  19. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  20. Northwestern (Miami, Fla.)
  21. Providence Day (N.C.)
  22. Cherry Creek (Colo.)
  23. Grimsley (N.C.)
  24. Folsom (Calif.)
  25. Creekside

ESPN/SC Next

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances (Md.)
  3. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  4. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  6. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  7. Centennial (Calif.)
  8. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  9. Edna Karr (La.)
  10. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  11. Carrollton
  12. Baylor (Tenn.)
  13. DeMatha (Md.)
  14. Grayson
  15. Grimsley (N.C.)
  16. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
  17. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  18. North Shore (Texas)
  19. De La Salle (Calif.)
  20. Raines (Fla.)
  21. Folsom (Calif.)
  22. Creekside
  23. Basha (Ariz.)
  24. Providence Day (N.C.)
  25. Mission Viejo (Calif.)

Massey Ratings

  1. Bixby (Okla.)
  2. Buford
  3. DeSoto (Texas)
  4. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
  5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  6. Duncanville (Texas)
  7. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  8. Thomas County Central
  9. North Shore (Texas)
  10. Carrollton
  11. Allen (Texas)
  12. Edna Karr (La.)
  13. Creekside
  14. Corner Canyon (Utah)
  15. Millard South (Neb.)
  16. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  17. North Crowley (Texas)
  18. Aledo (Texas)
  19. Waxahachie (Texas)
  20. Summer Creek (Texas)
  21. Bryant (Ark.)
  22. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  23. Santa Margarita Catholic (Calif.)
  24. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  25. Grayson

NationalHSFB.com

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances (Md.)
  3. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  4. DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
  5. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  6. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  7. Centennial (Calif.)
  8. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  9. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  10. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  11. Carrollton
  12. Creekside
  13. Thomas County Central
  14. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  15. Edna Karr (La.)
  16. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
  17. North Shore (Texas)
  18. DeSoto (Texas)
  19. Grayson
  20. Baylor (Tenn.)
  21. Basha (Ariz.)
  22. De La Salle (Calif.)
  23. Cherry Creek (Colo.)
  24. Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)
  25. Catholic Central (Mich.)

MaxPreps Top 25

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  3. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  4. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  5. Carrollton
  6. Edna Karr (La.)
  7. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  8. Centennial (Calif.)
  9. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  10. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  11. Thomas County Central
  12. Grimsley (N.C.)
  13. Grayson
  14. DeMatha (Md.)
  15. Bixby (Okla.)
  16. Baylor (Tenn.)
  17. Sierra Canyon (Calif.)
  18. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  19. Creekside
  20. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  21. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  22. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  23. DeSoto (Texas)
  24. Basha (Ariz.)
  25. Raines (Fla.)

High School on SI/SB Live

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  3. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  4. Edna Karr (La.)
  5. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  6. Carrollton
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  8. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  9. DeMatha (Md.)
  10. Grimsley (N.C.)
  11. Bixby (Okla.)
  12. Thomas County Central
  13. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  14. Detroit Catholic Central (Mich.)
  15. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  16. Mount Carmel (Ill.)
  17. Clay‑Chalkville (Ala.)
  18. North Shore (Texas)
  19. Avon (Ohio)
  20. Cardinal Mooney (Fla.)
  21. St. Joseph Regional (N.J.)
  22. Baylor (Tenn.)
  23. Basha (Ariz.)
  24. Centennial (Calif.)
  25. De La Salle (Calif.)

The Sporting News

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  3. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  4. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  5. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  6. Carrollton
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  8. Edna Karr (La.)
  9. DeMatha (Md.)
  10. Centennial (Calif.)
  11. Bixby (Okla.)
  12. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  13. North Shore (Texas)
  14. Grayson
  15. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  16. Grimsley (N.C.)
  17. Baylor (Tenn.)
  18. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  19. Duncanville (Texas)
  20. Thomas County Central
  21. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  22. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  23. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
  24. DeSoto (Texas)
  25. Creekside

USA TODAY Super 25 Final Rankings

  1. Buford
  2. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  3. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  4. Carrollton
  5. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  6. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  8. Grayson
  9. Edna Karr (La.)
  10. Centennial (Calif.)
  11. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  12. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  13. Baylor (Tenn.)
  14. Bixby (Okla.)
  15. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  16. De La Salle (Calif.)
  17. Basha (Ariz.)
  18. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
  19. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  20. DeMatha (Md.)
  21. Grimsley (N.C.)
  22. North Shore (Texas)
  23. Duncanville (Texas)
  24. Brownsburg (Ind.)
  25. Olentangy Orange (Ohio)

Mister Football composite

  1. Buford
  2. St. Frances Academy (Md.)
  3. IMG Academy (Fla.)
  4. Bishop Gorman (Nev.)
  5. Santa Margarita (Calif.)
  6. Carrollton
  7. St. Thomas Aquinas (Fla.)
  8. Edna Karr (La.)
  9. Corona Centennial (Calif.)
  10. DeMatha Catholic (Md.)
  11. Mater Dei (Calif.)
  12. St. John Bosco (Calif.)
  13. North Shore (Texas)
  14. Bixby (Okla.)
  15. Grayson
  16. Thomas County Central
  17. Creekside
  18. Baylor (Tenn.)
  19. Duncanville (Texas)
  20. Grimsley (N.C.)
  21. South Oak Cliff (Texas)
  22. Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
  23. DeSoto (Texas)
  24. Southlake Carroll (Texas)
  25. Brownsburg (Ind.)

About the Author

Caitlyn Stroh-Page is the senior sports editor high school sports and college football at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Her resume includes stops at Sports Illustrated Kids, Scout.com, The (Macon) Telegraph, the Lexington (Ky.) Herald-Leader and the Athens Banner-Herald. A South Georgia native, Stroh-Page lives in the Athens area.

