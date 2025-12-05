AJC Varsity Valdosta coach on semifinal matchup with Buford: ‘We can’t look at the name’ Valdosta celebrates its Region 1-6A championship after a 23-14 defeat of Lowndes in the Winnersville Classic on Friday, Oct. 31, 2025. (Jack Leo/AJC)

Today’s Four Questions interviewee is Valdosta coach Shelton Felton, whose team defeated Walton 45-42 last week in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Wildcats are in the semifinals for the first time since 2020, when a Rush Propst-coached team later forfeited eight victories and was banned from the playoffs the following season. The next season, 2021, was Felton’s first. Valdosta has improved its victory total or playoff advancement each of the past four years. Valdosta is in the semifinals of the highest class for the first time since 2003 and will play at home against No. 2 Buford on Friday night. 1. You’ve taken this program to the semifinals for the first time in your tenure. What does that say about where you have Valdosta headed?

“I mean, the biggest thing is that we took over the program when it was … they called it a death penalty with no playoffs, and a lot of the kids were leaving. And the biggest thing I’ve done was once I got the head job, this senior class was eighth graders, and I wanted to talk to them. Everybody was pulling at them and trying to get them to leave. I said, ‘If you trust in me and trust the process, we’ll get back on top and have a chance to win.’ And every year, we’ve been closer and closer and closer, and we’ve been improving every year.” RELATED High school football rankings: Valdosta jumps into top 5 ahead of playoffs 2. Now that those eighth graders are seniors, what have they meant to this program? “The seniors this year were really talented. They were undefeated in sixth, seventh and eighth grade, so there’s a lot of talent in this class. Taking over the program, you’ve got to evaluate each class. And then the couple of classes before were not very talented, but it was good. But I knew this group of seniors had a great chance to be special, and they’ve been proving it day in and day out every Friday night.” Note: Valdosta’s leading passer, Tyrieke Wade; leading receiver, Prince Jean; and three leading tacklers, Zamarian Williams, Tremaine Johnson and Corey Howard, are seniors, but the junior class is pretty good, too. Marquis Fennell and Deron Foster both have more than 1,000 yards rushing, and Fennell has 2,409 all-purpose yards.

3. What’s the message to your team going into the Buford game, facing a team known for its physicality?