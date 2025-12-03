AJC Varsity Unexpected mid-playoff bye week offers rare opportunity for Rome football coach Rome coach John Reid plans to scout his next playoff opponent in person on Friday night. Rome head coach John Reid talks with an official during their game against Langston Hughes in the Class 6A semi-final at Lakewood Stadium, Friday, December 2, 2022, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

For the first time in his career, Rome coach John Reid will scout his future semifinal opponent in person. The Wolves advanced to the semifinal round of the Class 5A playoffs last Friday, but they won’t play again until Dec. 11.

The GHSA postponed the Class 5A semifinals so that Gainesville and Hughes could play their quarterfinal game Friday night. That game was delayed after drama arose in response to a Nov. 21 fight between Gainesville and Brunswick players in the second round of the playoffs. RELATED Playoff football game postponed indefinitely as GHSA-Gainesville saga continues The winner of Gainesville-Hughes will play Rome in the semifinals. Class 5A semifinal teams Rome, Thomas County Central and Roswell were essentially handed a de facto bye week halfway through the playoffs. It could be seen as a frustrating stop for teams rolling with momentum, but Reid has an optimistic outlook. “You can feel sorry for yourself and say, ‘Thomas County Central knows who they’re playing. Gainesville and Hughes know who they’re playing. Rome is the only one who doesn’t know they’re playing,’” Reid said. “You can feel sorry for yourselves and all that. We don’t mention it.

“With that being said, you make it a positive. We were going to play either one of these two teams anyhow. We’re just playing them later.”

Reid, who has been the Rome coach since 2015 and won state titles in 2016 and 2017, plans to take advantage of the week off by watching the Gainesville-Hughes game in person. He doesn’t want players to make the trip, but Reid said assistant coaches could join him in Fairburn. RELATED Opinion: Gainesville’s challenge succeeds, but was it the right thing to do? The game will be televised, but Reid said there are several things he can only learn about both teams from attending the game. “I think the main thing that coaches take from that is warmups, demeanor, sideline attitude, substitutions and things like that,” Reid said. Reid is also using the extra week to prepare for both opponents, but he has to be careful about what he introduces to his team. He doesn’t want to teach individual strategies for Gainesville or Hughes because it could confuse players as they only prepare for one of those teams next week. Reid has still found a way to start game preparation without knowing who Rome’s opponent will be.