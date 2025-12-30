Rams might be able to get Stafford’s successor with Falcons’ draft pick

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)

Falcons have benefited from draft-night swap with James Pearce Jr., but Rams may get a boost, too.

If the Falcons lose to the Rams and Saints, the pick would end up being a certain top-10 pick.

The Rams own the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick, which is currently 11th. That came from the trade last year on draft day that gave the Falcons the pick they used to take edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 37, is not going to play forever, and with the Falcons’ pick, the Rams would select his eventual successor.

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about making the trade with the Falcons for the 2026 draft pick and whether it prepares the team for play after Stafford or continues to build a competitive roster.

“Yeah, that’s what it does. That trade long ago was made in mind with, we had players that we liked that we felt like we could still get when we moved back,” McVay said. “We were able to do that with (tight end) Terrence Ferguson. They had somebody that they wanted, so that worked out. That just gives us better draft capital. There wasn’t anything other than that with the thought process in mind.

“I know that’s not what you’re asking, but that doesn’t have any effect on our approach to this game. We’re going to do everything we can to play a really good football game, have a great week of preparation and come out swinging on Monday night.”