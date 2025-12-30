Rams might be able to get Stafford’s successor with Falcons’ draft pick

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about making the trade with the Falcons for the 2026 draft pick and whether it prepares the team for play after Stafford or continues to build a competitive roster.
“Yeah, that’s what it does. That trade long ago was made in mind with, we had players that we liked that we felt like we could still get when we moved back,” McVay said. “We were able to do that with (tight end) Terrence Ferguson. They had somebody that they wanted, so that worked out. That just gives us better draft capital. There wasn’t anything other than that with the thought process in mind.
“I know that’s not what you’re asking, but that doesn’t have any effect on our approach to this game. We’re going to do everything we can to play a really good football game, have a great week of preparation and come out swinging on Monday night.”
Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.
