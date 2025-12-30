Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

Rams might be able to get Stafford’s successor with Falcons’ draft pick

Falcons have benefited from draft-night swap with James Pearce Jr., but Rams may get a boost, too.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay talks with quarterback Matthew Stafford, left, during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Seattle. (John Froschauer/AP)
By
2 hours ago

The Rams own the Falcons’ 2026 first-round pick, which is currently 11th. That came from the trade last year on draft day that gave the Falcons the pick they used to take edge rusher James Pearce Jr.

If the Falcons lose to the Rams and Saints, the pick would end up being a certain top-10 pick.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, 37, is not going to play forever, and with the Falcons’ pick, the Rams would select his eventual successor.

RELATED
Live Updates: Falcons can play spoilers vs. Rams, who are vying for NFC playoff spot

Rams coach Sean McVay was asked about making the trade with the Falcons for the 2026 draft pick and whether it prepares the team for play after Stafford or continues to build a competitive roster.

“Yeah, that’s what it does. That trade long ago was made in mind with, we had players that we liked that we felt like we could still get when we moved back,” McVay said. “We were able to do that with (tight end) Terrence Ferguson. They had somebody that they wanted, so that worked out. That just gives us better draft capital. There wasn’t anything other than that with the thought process in mind.

“I know that’s not what you’re asking, but that doesn’t have any effect on our approach to this game. We’re going to do everything we can to play a really good football game, have a great week of preparation and come out swinging on Monday night.”

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

Rams Falcons Football
LIVE UPDATES

Falcons take 21-0 lead after another interception, Robinson’s 93-yard TD run

Falcons’ injury report: Mike Hughes to miss second consecutive game

With two games to play, Falcons need six sacks to break franchise record

Keep Reading

Falcons are hoping to follow Rams’ model to sustained winning

Falcons opponent: A quick look at Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams

With two games to play, Falcons need six sacks to break franchise record

Featured

GA 400 Trees

Hundreds of trees on Ga. 400 are gone. Here is why.

Home Depot bought a newspaper ad for its 1979 grand opening. Then it didn’t run.

It’s finally starting to feel more like winter as ‘brutal’ temps move in