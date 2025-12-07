Falcons Logo
Atlanta Falcons

PFWA Pool Report: Mooney’s apparent touchdown overturned

An apparent Darnell Mooney touchdown for the Falcons in the second quarter was called back in a 37-9 loss to the Seahawks.
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)
By
1 hour ago

Official Alex Kemp was asked by the PFWA pool reporter Josh Kendall of The Athletic about the apparent touchdown reception by wide receiver Darnell Mooney in the second quarter:

Question: On the Darnell Mooney touchdown that was called back, can you give me the exact ruling on what that was? Was the ruling that he was not forced out of bounds or that he didn’t reestablish himself in bounds?

Alex Kemp: We ruled that he did not reestablish himself back in bounds, that he went out on his own. He was not forced out.

Question: What would he have to do to reestablish himself in bounds?

Kemp: He would have to get two feet down in bounds in order to reestablish, two feet or a body part, back in bounds. If he had and would have been the first to touch, it would have been a foul for illegal touching of a pass. The penalty enforcement for that would be the exact same as an incomplete pass. It’s loss of down at the previous spot. Had we ruled what we ruled or the other way, the result of the play would have been the exact same thing.

RELATED
4 quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Seahawks

Question: So once he went out of bounds on his own by your determination, the play was over one way or the other?

Kemp: The play isn’t over. The play is allowed to proceed to completion because, of course, the pass could be intercepted or caught by another player. But if it is touched by that player, it is a foul for illegal touching if he reestablishes and it is simply an incomplete pass if he does not.

Question: Is the judgment as to if he was forced out of bounds reviewable or not?

Kemp: That is not.

Question: Ok, so Raheem Morris could not throw a challenge flag?

Kemp: He could have challenged, but what he would have been challenging was if the receiver was out of bounds or not.

About the Author

Honored by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of his "long and distinguished reporting in the field of pro football," D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq. has covered the NFL 28 seasons. A graduate of Howard University, he's a winner of Georgia Sportswriter of the Year and three Associated Press Sports Editor awards.

More Stories

The Latest

APTOPIX Seahawks Falcons Football

Falcons’ porous kickoff coverage unit flipped the momentum in the game  

13m ago

Falcons’ Arthur Blank has become bad franchise owner

55m ago

4 quick takeaways from Falcons’ loss to Seahawks

2h ago

Keep Reading

Catch of the year? Commanders' Treylon Burks makes incredible 1-handed TD grab vs. Broncos

Revisiting one of the wackiest rules in Georgia high school football history

Another hard hit to Jaxson Dart underscores tough return for Giants rookie quarterback

Featured

Cape Verde Eswatini WCup Soccer

A tiny nation qualified for its first World Cup. Cape Verde has fans here

Georgia’s special ed program promised help. Families say it delivered them harm.

Georgia subdues a nemesis in rolling past Crimson Tide for SEC championship