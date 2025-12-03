AJC Varsity Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the semifinals The simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments and playoff brackets. Mercedes-Benz Stadium hosts the high school football state championship games each December. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Loren Maxwell 1 hour ago link copied

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA. The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2025 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.

Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.

Team Region Rec Rating Playoffs Qtr Semi Finals Champ Odds Toombs County #4 (3-A Division I) 12-1 70.35 61.82 4.28 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 741,428.44 541,491.84 0.85 Worth County #3 (1-A Division I) 13-0 63.31 60.35 4.22 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 889,172.25 328,780.30 2.04 Heard County #1 (6-A Division I) 13-0 60.66 66.05 3.38 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 258,571.56 120,324.08 7.31 Pepperell #10 (6-A Division I) 9-4 47.48 66.22 3.12 1,000,000.00 1,000,000.00 110,827.75 9,403.78 105.34 Class A Division II AAAAAA

AAAAA

AAAA

AAA Public

AA Public

A Division I Public

A Division II

Smaller Private Playoff Projections by Team Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship along with the associated odds.