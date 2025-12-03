Maxwell GHSA playoff projections heading into the semifinals

Below are the current Maxwell Ratings’ playoff projections for each class in the GHSA.
The Maxwell Ratings playoff projections are based on a Monte Carlo simulation of the 2025 season. The simulation completed 1,000,000 iterations.
While the Maxwell Ratings reflect each team’s strength, the simulation highlights the impact of the season’s structure as defined by the games, region alignments, and playoff brackets.
Playoff Projections by Team
Each team is shown with its region, rating, the number of times making it to the finals, and the number of times of winning the state championship, along with the associated odds.
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Draw
|Depth
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carrollton
|#1 (2-AAAAAA)
|13-0
|108.01
|96.01
|4.51
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|869,676.07
|642,573.73
|0.56
|Buford
|#1 (8-AAAAAA)
|13-0
|100.89
|98.94
|4.15
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|854,174.33
|300,570.27
|2.33
|North Gwinnett
|#1 (7-AAAAAA)
|12-1
|92.56
|104.27
|3.17
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|130,323.93
|42,302.10
|22.64
|Valdosta
|#1 (1-AAAAAA)
|12-1
|86.51
|103.72
|3.16
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|145,825.67
|14,553.91
|67.71
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Thomas County Central
|#1 (2-AAAAA)
|13-0
|94.92
|88.01
|4.11
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|683,532.63
|422,971.85
|1.36
|Hughes
|#1 (3-AAAAA)
|12-0
|93.70
|91.71
|3.54
|1,000,000.00
|769,647.22
|503,614.00
|262,930.31
|2.80
|Rome
|#1 (5-AAAAA)
|11-2
|88.51
|90.48
|3.57
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|413,074.74
|153,069.90
|5.53
|Roswell
|#1 (7-AAAAA)
|12-1
|88.65
|91.28
|3.45
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|316,467.37
|137,751.25
|6.26
|Gainesville
|#2 (7-AAAAA)
|10-2
|85.01
|95.45
|2.34
|1,000,000.00
|230,352.78
|83,311.26
|23,276.70
|41.96
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Creekside
|#1 (4-AAAA)
|13-0
|101.88
|78.90
|4.85
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|958,364.35
|889,222.58
|0.12
|Marist
|#1 (5-AAAA)
|12-1
|81.20
|93.98
|3.56
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|506,569.96
|49,040.02
|19.39
|Benedictine
|#1 (1-AAAA)
|10-2
|80.98
|94.02
|3.54
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|493,430.04
|46,812.02
|20.36
|Kell
|#1 (6-AAAA)
|11-2
|76.36
|94.83
|3.06
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|41,635.65
|14,925.38
|66.00
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Sandy Creek
|#3 (2-AAA)
|13-0
|86.34
|72.78
|4.56
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|858,731.08
|702,320.39
|0.42
|Jefferson
|#1 (8-AAA)
|12-1
|75.61
|78.24
|3.89
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|706,193.41
|186,324.16
|4.37
|LaGrange
|#15 (2-AAA)
|11-2
|72.78
|82.15
|3.21
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|141,268.92
|66,074.30
|14.13
|West Laurens
|#4 (4-AAA)
|13-0
|69.59
|81.02
|3.34
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|293,806.59
|45,281.15
|21.08
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Carver (Columbus)
|#3 (1-AA)
|13-0
|81.58
|67.53
|4.62
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|942,280.45
|678,805.27
|0.47
|Sumter County
|#9 (1-AA)
|12-1
|75.28
|73.72
|4.13
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|838,598.20
|291,416.32
|2.43
|Hapeville Charter
|#12 (5-AA)
|9-4
|63.00
|78.65
|3.18
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|161,401.80
|19,572.86
|50.09
|Burke County
|#10 (4-AA)
|11-2
|59.98
|78.85
|3.07
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|57,719.55
|10,205.55
|96.99
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Toombs County
|#4 (3-A Division I)
|12-1
|70.35
|61.82
|4.28
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|741,428.44
|541,491.84
|0.85
|Worth County
|#3 (1-A Division I)
|13-0
|63.31
|60.35
|4.22
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|889,172.25
|328,780.30
|2.04
|Heard County
|#1 (6-A Division I)
|13-0
|60.66
|66.05
|3.38
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|258,571.56
|120,324.08
|7.31
|Pepperell
|#10 (6-A Division I)
|9-4
|47.48
|66.22
|3.12
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|110,827.75
|9,403.78
|105.34
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Lincoln County
|#1 (8-A Division II)
|13-0
|60.50
|47.74
|4.57
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|903,660.91
|668,013.26
|0.50
|Bowdon
|#1 (7-A Division II)
|11-2
|53.58
|54.56
|3.87
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|643,701.51
|223,711.61
|3.47
|Clinch County
|#1 (2-A Division II)
|13-0
|48.77
|56.49
|3.44
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|356,298.49
|85,219.22
|10.73
|Early County
|#1 (1-A Division II)
|10-3
|42.29
|56.80
|3.12
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|96,339.09
|23,055.91
|42.37
|Team
|Region
|Rec
|Rating
|Playoffs
|Qtr
|Semi
|Finals
|Champ
|Odds
|Hebron Christian
|#2 (8-AA)
|10-1
|80.22
|65.39
|4.66
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|947,576.74
|713,034.09
|0.40
|Fellowship Christian
|#1 (5-A Division I)
|10-1
|72.54
|74.20
|3.87
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|666,067.06
|206,713.16
|3.84
|Calvary Day
|#4 (3-AAA)
|11-1
|68.04
|76.73
|3.41
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|333,932.94
|71,481.43
|12.99
|Greater Atlanta Christian
|#6 (6-AAA)
|10-2
|57.79
|77.04
|3.06
|1,000,000.00
|1,000,000.00
|52,423.26
|8,771.32
|113.01