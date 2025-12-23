Georgia Tech Logo
Haynes King wins Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

The award is presented to college football’s top offensive player who played football at and graduated from a Texas high school.
Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King also was named the ACC player and offensive player of the year. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By AJC Sports
Dec 23, 2025

Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King is the winner of the 2025 Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award, given to college football’s top offensive player who played football at and graduated from a Texas high school and/or plays at a four-year Division I college in Texas.

King will receive the award at a banquet in Tyler, Texas, on Jan. 21.

King, who is from Longview, Texas, has accounted for 3,619 yards of offense (2,697 passing, 922 rushing) and 27 touchdowns (12 passing, 15 rushing) in 11 games played. He is the only power-conference player in the nation this season, and the fifth since 1956, to average at least 240 passing yards and 80 rushing yards per game.

King leads the ACC in total offense, rushing yards by a quarterback, scoring by a quarterback and rushing touchdowns.

King also was named the ACC player and offensive player of the year, finished 10th in voting for the Heisman Trophy and was a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award. He was chosen the ACC quarterback of the week five times.

