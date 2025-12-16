UGA Logo
Georgia basketball agrees to home-and-home series with North Carolina

Coach Mike White says Bulldogs eager for future games with Tar Heels.
Georgia head coach Mike White and Georgia guard Jordan Ross (3) celebrate after their win against Cincinnati in their NCAA basketball game in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 84-65. (Jason Getz / AJC)
Georgia head coach Mike White and Georgia guard Jordan Ross (3) celebrate after their win against Cincinnati in their NCAA basketball game in the Holiday Hoopsgiving at State Farm Arena, Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025, in Atlanta. Georgia won 84-65. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By
26 minutes ago

ATHENS — Georgia’s quest to build a big-time basketball program looks to get a future boost from a home-and-home series with “Blue Blood” North Carolina in 2026 and 2028.

The series announcement comes one day after the Bulldogs (9-1) cracked the AP Top 25 rankings for the second consecutive season — this, after not being in the AP Top 25 since the 2011 season.

UGA will travel to play a game Nov. 13, 2026 in Chapel Hill next season, and the Tar Heels will make the return trip to Stegeman Coliseum in Athens at a yet-to-be-determined November or December date in 2028.

“We jumped at the opportunity quickly, and we look forward to it,” said fourth-year Georgia coach Mike White, who led the Bulldogs to the program’s first NCAA tournament appearance last season.

“They actually approached us, just looking for a regional opponent, which kind of speaks to where we are as a program.”

White, a former SEC player himself at Ole Miss (1995-99), recognizes the exposure a nonconference game with North Carolina will bring.

“It’s a really cool thing to be able to play a home-and-home with somebody like North Carolina, a program with that big of a name and brand,” White said. “We start (the home-and-home) on the road, of course, which will be challenging, and it will be challenging when we get them here down the road.

“Those are the games you want to play as you continue to grow your program.”

North Carolina owns a 13-5 men’s basketball series lead over Georgia, but the programs haven’t met since the Tar Heels scored a 65-58 win over the Bulldogs in Chapel Hill on Nov. 18, 1998.

North Carolina won its most recent trip to Athens, too, prevailing 82-80 in overtime on Dec. 27, 1997.

The Bulldogs’ most recent win in the series with the Tar Heels ranks as, arguably, the program’s most significant win in history.

Georgia, then coached by Hugh Durham, beat a Michael Jordan-led North Carolina team 82-77 in the NCAA East Regional final.

Former Bulldog James Banks scored a team-high 20 points, and Gerald Crosby and Vern Fleming each scored 17 points in a victory that propelled East Region No. 4-seed UGA into the Final Four.

North Carolina State, the eventual national champion, beat the Bulldogs in the semifinals in Albuquerque, 67-60.

